Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Search

DeAndre Thompkins Signs With Green Bay

The former Penn State receiver joins his third NFL team after playing in the XFL last year.
Author:
Publish date:

The Green Bay Packers signed receiver DeAndre Thompkins on Wednesday, bringing the former Penn State receiver to his third NFL team.

Thompkins signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 but was released after training camp. He spent some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

Thompkins played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020, making seven receptions in five games before the league suspended operations in April.

Thompkins finished his Penn State career ranked 21st on the team's all-time list for receiving yards (1,245). He also became the first Lion since Larry Johnson Jr. to return two punts for touchdowns. Thompkins started 21 games in his career and received the Quarterback Club Award as a senior.

Read more

Tamps Bay's Donovan Smith is one of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes

Who's signed? A look at Penn State's rookie contracts

Penn State finds a Saturday flurry at the NFL Draft

DeAndre Thompkins
Football

Former Penn State Receiver DeAndre Thompkins Signs With Green Bay

Graham Spanier
Football

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to Begin Prison Sentence in July

James Franklin victory bell
Football

Alex Bacchetta, the Nation's Top-Ranked Punter, Commits to Penn State

Donovan Smith
Football

Donovan Smith is One of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Beaver Stadium Whiteout
Football

Some of Penn State's 2021 Betting Odds Are Quite Intriguing

Beaver Stadium student section
Football

Who Is Penn State's Top Commit of the 2022 Recruiting Class?

Spring Practice 1
Football

Projecting Penn State's Starting Offense

Micah Parsons draft
Football

Who's Signed? Check Out Some Penn State Rookie Contracts