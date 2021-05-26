Former Penn State Receiver DeAndre Thompkins Signs With Green Bay

The former Penn State receiver joins his third NFL team after playing in the XFL last year.

The Green Bay Packers signed receiver DeAndre Thompkins on Wednesday, bringing the former Penn State receiver to his third NFL team.

Thompkins signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 but was released after training camp. He spent some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

Thompkins played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020, making seven receptions in five games before the league suspended operations in April.

Thompkins finished his Penn State career ranked 21st on the team's all-time list for receiving yards (1,245). He also became the first Lion since Larry Johnson Jr. to return two punts for touchdowns. Thompkins started 21 games in his career and received the Quarterback Club Award as a senior.

