USC vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Alamo Bowl
The 2025 Alamo Bowl will feature a Big 12-Big Ten pairing. No. 16 USC will face TCU as a 6.5-point favorite on Tuesday. Both teams will enter the matchup following dominant wins in their regular-season finales.
The Trojans dusted off UCLA 29-10 in their last outing and showcased running production that rivaled their signature passing attack. They could gash a Horned Frogs secondary that was among the worst in the Big 12 this season. TCU’s passing attack is solid, but it will likely take a hit with quarterback Josh Hoover sitting out to focus on transferring ahead of next season.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
USC vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- USC -6.5 (-118)
- TCU: +6.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- USC: -255
- TCU: +205
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
USC vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Alamodome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- USC: 9-3
- TCU: 8-4
USC vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
USC
Jayden Maiava: Maiava finished just outside the top 10 in passing yards (3,431) while tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight picks. USC signal-caller’s arm has been crucial to his team’s offensive success, as he’s thrown for at least two scores in nine games this season. Only Nebraska has been able to hold him under 200 yards, and he has an ideal matchup against TCU.
TCU
Eric McAlister: It’s unclear whether McAlister will be able to get the ball in his hands as often as usual on Tuesday, but he’s been a stud for the Horned Frogs all season. The standout receiver has hauled in 64 passes for 1,121 yards and 10 scores. He leads the Big 12 in receiving yards and ranks second in receiving touchdowns. The playmaker will likely have to be involved early and often if TCU wants to compete.
USC vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
USC has failed to cover in three straight games, but TCU’s quarterback situation leaves too much up in the air. The Horned Frogs are 6-6 against the spread with him and could be in for a major drop in quality.
Ken Seals is poised to start and has only thrown for 4,413 yards across five collegiate seasons. He’s thrown 29 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.
The Trojans have an opportunistic defense that’s tallied 11 interceptions on the year and can rattle an opposing quarterback who’s thrown just six passes this season.
PICK: USC -6.5 (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
