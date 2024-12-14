What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Losing Players to Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9, and the USC Trojans have lost 16 players who decided to transfer. Among the notable USC players leaving the program are wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media about the various decisions being made by both players and coaches with regards to the transfer portal.
When asked how Riley might try to convince talented receivers to stay at USC, the Trojans coach talked about the current state of college football in his answer.
“I don’t know that it’s so much as ‘convince.’ I think you lay out the things we want to do, and you lay out how we see them," said Riley. "Every player’s got to look at their own situation and decide if they see that as a fit. So, you try not to get too attached to it. It’s just the world that we’re in right now.”
“I mean, this school’s history with wide receivers, our history with receivers, our history of throwing the ball at this school. There’s really not any place to go play it. . . . It’s more just looking for alignment, looking at guys’s progression. Making sure that we feel like it fits what we’re going to need to continue to push forward and get better.”
While USC had some of the most talented offensive weapons on its roster, wide receiver Makai Lemon led the team with 665 receiving yards. With so many mouths to feed, the targets were split up as well. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch caught 47 passes, with Lemon right behind at 46 receptions. USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane led his position group in receiving touchdowns with nine.
“We’re confident in the room that we’ve built, the room going forward. We’ve had to make some tough decisions, and that’s just part of the world right now," said Riley.
With such a crowded position group, the sting of losing Hudson and Robinson to the portal is a little lessened.
Multiple players from the Trojans offense have decided to enter their names in the transfer portal in addition to Hudson and Robinson. quarterback Miller Moss, running back Quinten Joyner, tight end Kade Eldridge and offensive linemen Gino Quinones, Amos Talalele, and Mason Murphy. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen Sam Greene, Bear Alexander, and DJ Peevy.
“I don’t want to get into guys’s individual decisions. I think those conversations are private and meant that way. . . . The world understands it in the NFL that sometimes players make decisions to leave, sometimes players get cut. Sometimes there’s not [salary] cap room," Riley said.
With so many players exiting the program, USC is expected to be active in the transfer portal. UCF defensive back Chasen Johnson has already committed to the Trojans.
Riley and the Trojans will face Texas A&M in the SRS Distribution Bowl on Dec. 27.
