A Gifted Young Receiver, Given a Chance by Terry Smith, Returns to Penn State

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened Friday with more than 20 Penn State players entered, including Ethan Grunkemeyer, who will test a packed market for college football quarterbacks. However, Penn State's offense will return one of its top young players in receiver Koby Howard, who was a priority of head coach Matt Campbell's retention program.

Howard, who emerged as an offensive threat late in the season, announced his decision Thursday night as part of a day-long torrent of statement releases. Howard will have a new quarterback (most likely Iowa State's Rocco Becht) and will compete to be his No. 1 receiver next season.

The freshman also took note of interim coach Terry Smith's impact on his development. Smith recognized Howard's potential and moved into the lineup for the season's second half.

"First off I would like to thank my Lord and Savior to be in this position, without him none of this would be possible," Howard wrote on social media. "I want to thank Coach Terry Smith for believing me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents this year. I also want to thank the Penn State fan base for all the love and support I have gotten since I've been at Penn State, we have the best fan base in the country and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Howard, a 3-star prospect from Florida, made a quick impact in training camp last August to earn a spot on the travel roster. He played 22 snaps in the opener against Nevada but largely retreated after that, until Smith became the interim head coach.

Smith called Howard one of the team's more promising young receivers and positioned him as a player who needed to get more snaps. Howard began seeing more action against Indiana, when he played 22 snaps, and took a larger role in the offense thereafter.

Howard started the Pinstripe Bowl (his third start) and led all receivers with 66 offensive snaps. Though he made just seven catches on the season, Howard turned them into plays. He averaged 19 yards per reception, catching a 26-yard pass at Ohio State and a 31-yarder against Nebraska.

"His confidence is building," Smith said of Howard during the regular season. "It seems like he gets one or two catches per game. We haven't been able to get him a three- or four-catch game yet. Hopefully that comes [soon], but he's getting better and better. He's running good routes. He's a competitor. I'm glad we got him involved and got him active. He's helped us get better."

Howard's early absence prompted questions from fans who wanted to see the receiver on the field more. It also was a topic of a players' meeting with Athletic Director Pat Kraft whose audio was leaked to a YouTube site and went viral in early December.

"What Koby does best is, he competes," Smith said. "This guy loves football."

Howard was among the New Year's Day headliners to announce plans to return to Penn State and play for Campbell. Among them is fellow freshman Daryus Dixson, who blossomed into one of the secondary's top players over the season's final month.

Llinebacker Tony Rojas, who played just four games in 2025, is among the pleasant-surprise returns for Penn State, since he was targeted by multiple programs. Rojas cited Smith and Campbell as essential to his decision to return.

"I'm ready to finish what me and my teamates [sic] started and am ready to flip this thing and tell an incredible story with Coach Campbell and his new staff," Rojas wrote in a social media post. "I have 100% belief in what Coach Campbell will do here at Penn State and it's only right for me to stay and help lead the way to bring this place to where it's meant to be."

