Here's What to Know About Penn State Football's 2027 Recruiting Class

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said he wanted to move deliberately with Nittany Lions' 2027 recruiting class, just as he has with spring practice. Recently, though, the commitments began flowing.

Penn State restarted its 2027 recruiting class with five commitments in a week, including two Saturday during a weekend of visits that coincided with lettermen from the 1990s returning to the program.

The 2027 class, which lost all four commits after James Franklin's firing last October, is back on the board and has jumped to No. 26 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Credit assistant head coach Terry Smith for getting the class started, bringing in three defensive backs as the first commits.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2027 recruiting class so far, with a long way to go until the early signing period opens in December.

Wide receiver Landon Blum

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Landon Blum has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 205 WR from Woodbine, IA chose the Nittany Lions over Kansas, Ole Miss, and Iowa



“All Glory to God”https://t.co/SKBcRad7MT pic.twitter.com/ktMwZjdQ45 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2026

Blum is an intriguing prospect, considering he plays for Woodbine High's 8-player football team in Iowa. Blum is the state's top-ranked player, according to the 247Sports Composite, a 6-4, 200-pound receiver who caught 60 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Eight-player football is faster and tighter, as it's played on a field with smaller dimensions. Blum helped Woodbine to the state-championship game last season. Check out the thrilling game here.

Blum had interest in Iowa State before Campbell took the Penn State job, and Campbell continued contact from State College. With offers from Ole Miss, Duke, Auburn, Iowa State, Iowa and others, Blum accepted Campbell's and committed to the Nittany Lions.

Defensive lineman Carter Blattner

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Carter Blattner has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 250 DL from Allendale, NJ chose the Nittany Lions over USC, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech



“I’m HOME #WeAre 🦁”⁰⁰https://t.co/N8ZRAyqkc2 pic.twitter.com/5Bj24ihpv4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2026

Blattner is one of the top defensive linemen in New Jersey, where he also was named second-team all-state as an offensive lineman, according to NJ.com. The 6-5, 260-pound Blattner is the No. 8 player overall in New Jersey and a top-50 defensive lineman nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 3-star player from Northern Highlands Regional High still has some official visits scheduled for May and June (including one to see James Franklin at Virginia Tech). But his commitment to Campbell is a strong first sign, and he has scheduled an official visit to Penn State in June.

Blattner has received offers recently from Virginia Tech, USC, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Pitt, among others. He is a prospect who can grow into the kind of 300-pound tackle Penn State wants for its defensive line.

Defensive back Ka'Ron Ceaser

I want to thank every school and every coach who recruited me and believed in me throughout this process. I’m very grateful for every opportunity. With that said, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Penn State University @chillbelton @winslowtwpfb pic.twitter.com/DpSlHo4e6M — Ka’ron ceaser (@YkRonnnn) April 1, 2026

Penn State's 2027 class already includes two commits from New Jersey, underscoring Campbell's regional approach to recruiting. Ceaser (5-11, 170) is listed as a a 3-star athlete by the recruiting sites, though he's expected to play cornerback at Penn State.

Ceaser is a top-25 player in New Jersey for the recruiting cycle and the 57th-ranked athlete nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Penn State from an offer sheet that includes Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Duke, Maryland, Pitt, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Defensive back Zachary Gleason

🚨FULL JUNIOR YR 🚨



Full highlights: https://t.co/FJefgtypDy (7min)



MOST DOMINANT CB IN PA!



3 INT(1 pick 6)| 10 PBU’s| 45 tackles

5 TFLs| 1 FF|



3⭐️DB 6’0 170

1st team all conference DB

2xWPIAL CHAMPS 💍

PIAA 6a state runner ups @wpialsportsnews @PCC_FOOTBALL @210ths pic.twitter.com/U8JihAMSaD — Zachary Gleason JR 3⭐️ (@ZacharyGleason_) December 13, 2025

Gleason appears to be a natural fit for Smith's style at cornerback. He's a ball-hawk who made three interceptions and 10 pass breakups last season for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which reached the PIAA Class 6A state-title game.

A first-team all-WPIAL honoree, Gleason is a 3-star prospect and a top-80 cornerback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also has received offers from Virginia Tech, Stanford, Ole Miss, Michigan State and West Virginia, among others.

Defensive back Semajay Robinson

Dillard (FL) 27’ CB Semajay Robinson, a student at Rise Preparatory Academy, commits to Penn State.@SemajayRobinson pic.twitter.com/FdVwcvrZ7m — Rising Stars (@JerryRecruiting) March 28, 2026

Interestingly, Campbell dipped into south Florida for the first commitment of the 2027 class. Robinson is a 3-star cornerback at Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale, where he will play his senior season. Smith was the key recruiter for Robinson as well.

At 6-2, 190 pounds, Robinson is a longer cornerback who potentially could grow into a safety. He is the 41st-ranked player in Florida and a top-50 cornerback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Robinson also has offers from Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, Syracuse and Mississippi State, among others.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.