The Penn State Football Report Card After a Perfunctory Win Over Temple

PHILADELPHIA | Penn State wheeled out of Lincoln Financial Field quickly on Saturday. As offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh said in the tunnel, "It's a long drive back to State College."

The Nittany Lions had stuff to ponder from their 27-9 win over Temple, a game that quarterback Rocco Becht spun as a positive. "To be humbled coming off a good win, ... it was a good game to have for all of us," Becht said.

Penn State's Week 2 report card reflects a game that left the Nittany Lions with plenty of film to scrutinize on that bus ride home, where they will correct more mistakes than they made in the opener.

Penn State's offensive grade: C+

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen pushes forward with the ball against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as sound as they were in a 45-0 win over Marshall, the Nittany Lions were just as messy at Temple. They dropped (or missed) three potential touchdown passes. They committed four offensive penalties, including an odd illlegal forward pass by Becht, after making none vs. Marshall.

And they also failed to score on two drives inside the Temple 10-yard line in the first quarter, including one that started with first-and-goal at the 5. After Koby Howard's 56-yard catch to open the game, the offense gained eight yards on its next seven plays.

The whole operation looked out of sorts until a two-minute drill to end the first half. Becht hit tight end Ben Brahmer (who should get more targets) on consecutive plays, the second for a touchdown. Penn State then scored on its first three possessions of the second half.

Overall, the numbers looked good. Becht (21-for-27, 268 yards) recalibrated after starting the game 1-for-4. At one point, he completed 12 straight passes and worked the middle of the field beautifully.

Running back Carson Hansen (19 carries, 84 yards) ultimately got to his strength: grinding out 5 yards on first down, challenging tacklers, burrowing forward. James Peoples averaged 6 yards per carry and attemped an oddly timed hurdle during Penn State's 2-minute drill. Quinton Martin Jr. inexplicably didn't get a carry on offense.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea unloaded blocks on both of Brahmer's touchdown receptions that should earn him a present. And Chase Sowell reset himself well for five receptions after leaving a deep touchdown pass on the field.

But the mistakes, lack of red-zone productions and penalties were outside expectations for this team in Week 2.

Penn State defensive grade: B

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton waves to the Lincoln Financial Field crowd vs. the Temple Owls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Rojas is off to another phenomenal start. He led the Nittany Lions with seven tackles for the second straight week and made his first interception since 2024. The linebacker was looking for the end zone but got tackled at the 5-yard line, and the offense owes him for not converting points.

Penn State nearly pitched a second straight touchdown shutout until Temple scored in the final 2 minutes against the second string. This was another assertive effort, buoyed by the starting returns of safety Jeremiah Cooper and nickelback Zion Tracy. That secondary (Audavion Collins broke up two passes) has real potential.

The pass russ suffered a major loss with Max Granville's season-ending injury during practice last week. And the line could have dominated more against a Temple offense missing four starting linemen. Owls coach K.C. Keeler said he dialed back Jaxon Smolik's playsheet because of that.

Speaking of Smolik, the former Nittany Lions quarterback had more spin and speed than he was able to show at Penn State. Smolik rushed for 71 yards on seven carries, including a 47-yarder that stunned the Penn State defense. The big plays were an issue: Temple made six plays of 15 plays or longer.

Ultiumately, though, Penn State had too much size and agility for Temple. The Owls converted three of their first four third-down attempts but went 1-for-8 thereafter. Smolik's quick movement and throws prevented Penn State from converting pressure into sacks, but the pressure was consistent.

Penn State special teams grade: B

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) watches a missed field-goal attempt vs. the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Saturday, kicker Ryan Barker was 22-for-22 in his career on field-goal attempts under 40 yards. Then he pushed a 33-yarder left in the first quarter. Probably not something to be too concerned about, though, since Barker made his next two kicks from 31 and 39 yards.

Daryus Dixson got his hand on a Temple 52-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, fitting for Temple's decision to kick from the 34-yard line. Meanwhile, Zay Robinson continued showing that he looks like a natural punt returner. He has an explosive return brewing.

Penn State coaching grade: B

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell walks on the sideline during vs. the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell rightly questioned himself for not calling a timeout with 30 seconds left in the second quarter after Brahmer came up just short of a first down. But Campbell said he thought he had a perfect call for second down, which resulted in Brahmer's 23-yard touchdown catch. All's well...

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser is going out of his way to prove his offense can overpower people, even when it can't. He used multiple fullbacks, extra tight ends, a quarterback draw on second-and-short, anything to demonstrate physicality. Some worked, some didn't. So there's still plenty of work-in-progress to absorb.

Penn State's overall grade: B-

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell watches from the sideline vs. the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State scored 27 unanswered points after giving up the opening field goal, so even the mild discomfort evaporated. But Week 2 surfaced more issues than the opener, particularly with offensive execution. Just something to keep in mind for the non-conference finale against Buffalo.

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