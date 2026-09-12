Penn State Football vs. Temple Live Updates: On the Scene at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA | Penn State football goes on the road for the first time this season, though it required only a short bus trip to a friendly venue. The No. 16 Nittany Lions take on Temple at noon ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Game 2 of the season.

Both teams are 1-0, though Penn State is a sizable 24.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings. We'll be tracking the action all afternoon from the Linc, so follow along for live updates from Penn State-Temple.

Before kickoff, here's a pre-game primer. Check out all the gameday details here.

Defensive end Max Granville is not in uniform

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville (18) gets to Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State defensive end Max Granville was not in uniform as the team took the field for pregame warmups. He is on the travel roster, however.

Granville returned to game action in Penn State's opener vs. Marshall after missing the 2025 season with an injury. Granville also worked his way back from a back injury that caused him to miss spring practice.

Penn State's coaching staff raved about Granville's progress through the summer and training camp, and he had emerged as one of the team's best edge rushers. Without Granville, Penn State will rely more on new defensive end Caleb Bacon, who will get more snaps with Yvan Kemajou, Ikenna Ezeogu and Alexander McPherson.

Notes from Penn State warmups

A pregame view of Lincoln Financial Field as the Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to play the Temple Owls. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State tight end Gabe Burkle is going through warmups after not playing in last week's opener. So is defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, who also looks to make his Penn State debut. Interestingly, new tight end Peyton Falzone is taking some pregame throws, perhaps refreshing his roots as a quarterback.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Penn State has three available ahead of walk-on Jack Lambert. Rocco Becht, Alex Manske and Connor Barry are in uniform, but freshman Kase Evans is not. Evans and Falzone were the two quarterbacks in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class.

Penn State injury report

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas arrives at Beaver Stadium for the game against Marshall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State won't release a pre-game availability report until the Big Ten schedule begins, so we'll be watching warmups to check who's in and who's out. The good news: Linebacker Tony Rojas was in fine form for the Nittany Lions' 45-0 win over Marshall and showed no aftereffects from the ACL tear that kept him off the field since early October 2025.

Further, Penn State also expects to get back tight end Gabe Burkle and linebacker Alex Tatsch, both of whom who missed the opener. Burkle is a coaching staff favorite, having been one of Iowa State's under-the-radar players last season.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper, who worked his way back with a limited reps count in the opener, should get more work against Temple. As should nickelback Zion Tracy, who was hurt during training camp but played a good amount vs. Marshall.

Penn State likely will be waiting at least another week for defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim to return. Nnodim generated high expectations from the coaching staff during summer conditioning and training camp before getting hurt. His injury isn't expected to be long-term.

We've updated the Penn State depth chart for Week 2 to provide a better sense of the lineup projections.

Penn State pre-game reads

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did you know that Matt Campbell went 54-1 during his college playing career at Mount Union? Well, the coach responsible for that 1 is K.C. Keeler, now the head coach at Temple. And for more Mount Union ties, Campbell's buddy Nick Sirianni could be at the game, since his Philadelphia Eagles don't open the season at home until Sunday.

Here are out picks and predictions for the Penn State-Temple game.

Who trended upward for Penn State after the Marshall game? We picked five Nittany Lions.

Check out our weekly Penn State football mailbag, in which Campbell addresses the white shoelaces.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.