How Much Are Penn State Football Ticket Prices? Bargains Are Available

Penn State football single-game tickets go on sale June 5 for the Nittany Lions seven-game home schedule at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions open the 2026 on Sept. 5 against Marshall. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, one of four announced kickoff times for the Nittany Lions' season.

Single-game ticket prices vary based on the game. Penn State will host two non-conference opponents at Beaver Stadium and five Big Ten teams during the 2026 season. The least-expensive tickets currently are for the non-conference finale vs. Buffalo and the home finale against Rutgers. Expect to pay a premium for the marquee Big Ten game Oct. 10 vs. USC.

Here's a look at Penn State single-game tickets prices as of May 27. These prices will fluctuate. Ranges are based on purchasing two verified resale tickets together from Penn State's official Ticketmaster site.

Penn State Nittany Lions fans cheer during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Sept. 5 vs. Marshall

Verified resale tickets for Penn State's home opener start at $33 for seats in the upper South end-zone sections. Some seats in the lower sections top $200. Penn State is playing Marshall for the first time since 1930 in head coach Matt Campbell's Beaver Stadium debut.

Sept. 19 vs. Buffalo

Penn State's final non-conference game currently features the second-lowest pricing on the schedule. Tickets start as low as $24 and peak at $182 for seats in a lower section. Kickoff for the Penn State-Buffalo game is set for noon ET.

Sept. 26 vs. Wisconsin

Verified resale tickets for Penn State's annual Homecoming game range from $114 to more than $500. This will be among the hottest tickets of the home schedule. No start has been determined, but Penn State said it will not be a night game, as kickoff will be scheduled before 5 p.m. ET. Wisconsin has not been to Penn State since 2018.

Fireworks burst over Beaver Stadium before the 2025 White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Oct. 10 vs. USC

This will be the most expensive ticket on Penn State's 2026 schedule by far. Current resale prices start at $379, with some resellers listing better seats above $1,200. USC coach Lincoln Riley brings the Trojans to Beaver Stadiium for the first time since 1994. This should be the Penn State White Out for 2026.

Oct. 31 vs. Purdue

Penn State returns from a road game at Michigan and a bye to host the Boilermakers on Halloween. Despite the weekend, this is an affordable game for now. Resale tickets currently start at $44 and peak at about $260. Purdue is coming off a 2-10 season in which it went 0-9 in the Big Ten.

Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota

If Penn State can't convince the Big Ten's broadcast partners to schedule USC for the White Out, this game likely is Plan B. But with so much lead time until the game, prices are low, starting at $32. The Golden Gophers went 8-5 last season (5-4 in the Big Ten) under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Nov. 21 vs. Rutgers

Penn State hosts the Scarlet Knights for its regular-season home finale, and the get-in price currently is a bargain. Ticket prices start as low as $21 for the game, in which Penn State seeks to extend its win streak over Rutgers to 19.

Penn State's 2026 schedule is considered among the friendliest in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have five Big Ten home games, play a non-conference game at Temple and do not face Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon.

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