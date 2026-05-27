Penn State Football Sets Kickoff Times for 3 Non-Conference Games

Penn State will play noon games in two of its first three weeks, including its road game in Philadelphia in Week 2. The Big Ten on Wednesday announced a series of kickoff times for the 2026 college football season but left one major question on the Nittany Lions' schedule.

The Big Ten and Penn State did not announce an opponent or date for the annual Penn State White Out game. The likeliest option is the Oct. 10 Penn State-USC game at Beaver Stadium, though that is not official yet.

In the meantime, the Big Ten announced kickoff times and broadcast designations for Penn State's three non-conference games:

Sept. 5: Penn State vs. Marshall | 3:30 p.m. ET | FS1

Sept. 12: Penn State at Temple | Noon ET | ESPN2

Sept. 19: Penn State vs. Buffalo | Noon ET | Big Ten Network

In addition, Penn State will face Northwestern for a prime-time game Friday, Oct. 2, when the Wildcats will open their new Ryan Field. That game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

According to a Big Ten news release, kickoff times not announced Wednesday will be held for the in-season 12- and six-day announcement windows. The Big Ten also said that kickoff times for Homecoming games will be confirmed at least 12 days in advance.

Penn State hosts Wisconsin for its annual Homecoming game Sept. 26. According to Penn State, the Wisconsin game will kick off before 5 p.m., so it won't be a night game. Penn State also is the Homecoming opponent for road games at Michigan on Oct. 17 and Washington on Nov. 7.

Time to make plans!



The first three game times are here. pic.twitter.com/DIzxvgU3iU — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 27, 2026

The Big Ten also made two noteworthy broadcast announcement regarding Penn State. The Nittany Lions are required to make two annual appearances on BTN broadcasts. The first is set for the non-conference finale against Buffalo. The second will be a Big Ten Conference game to be determined.

Penn State also will make a rare regular-season appearance on an ESPN network. ESPN owns the broadcast rights to the American Athletic Conference, which is why the Penn State-Temple game at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for ESPN2. It will be Penn State's first regular-season appearance on an ESPN network since the 2022 season.

Penn State's 2026 schedule is a friendly one for head coach Matt Campbell. The Nittany Lions do not play defending national champ Indiana or returning playoff teams Ohio State or Oregon. Penn State also does not face regular-season games against nine-win teams Iowa or Illinois.

As a result, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt said that Campbell hit the scheduling "jackpot" in his first season at Penn State.

"The best schedule in the Big Ten, yes, the lottery-winner, they hit the jackpot folks, and that is new head coach Matt Campbell and the Penn State Nittany Lions," Klatt said on a recent episode of his podcast. "This thing is not difficult. It just isn't at all."

"If you would have known this schedule before this hiring process, guys would have clamored to take the [job.]"



More from @joelklatt on who he feels won the schedule lottery in the Big Ten. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/W9UthECEJd — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) February 2, 2026

Penn State football single-game tickets go on sale June 5. Visit the Penn State ticket site for more information.

Date Opponent Location Time | TV Sept. 5 MARSHALL Beaver Stadium 3:30 p.m. | FS1 Sept. 12 Temple Lincoln Financial Field Noon | ESPN2 Sept. 19 BUFFALO Beaver Stadium Noon | BTN Sept. 26 WISCONSIN Beaver Stadium TBA (No later than 5) Oct. 2 at Northwestern Ryan Field 8 p.m. | FOX Oct. 10 USC Beaver Stadium TBA Oct. 17 at Michigan Michigan Stadium TBA Oct. 24 BYE Oct. 31 PURDUE Beaver Stadium TBA Nov. 7 at Washington Husky Stadium TBA Nov. 14 MINNESOTA Beaver Stadium TBA Nov. 21 RUTGERS Beaver Stadium TBA Nov. 28 at Maryland SECU Stadium TBA

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