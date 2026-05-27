Penn State Football Sets Kickoff Times for 3 Non-Conference Games
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Penn State will play noon games in two of its first three weeks, including its road game in Philadelphia in Week 2. The Big Ten on Wednesday announced a series of kickoff times for the 2026 college football season but left one major question on the Nittany Lions' schedule.
The Big Ten and Penn State did not announce an opponent or date for the annual Penn State White Out game. The likeliest option is the Oct. 10 Penn State-USC game at Beaver Stadium, though that is not official yet.
In the meantime, the Big Ten announced kickoff times and broadcast designations for Penn State's three non-conference games:
- Sept. 5: Penn State vs. Marshall | 3:30 p.m. ET | FS1
- Sept. 12: Penn State at Temple | Noon ET | ESPN2
- Sept. 19: Penn State vs. Buffalo | Noon ET | Big Ten Network
In addition, Penn State will face Northwestern for a prime-time game Friday, Oct. 2, when the Wildcats will open their new Ryan Field. That game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
According to a Big Ten news release, kickoff times not announced Wednesday will be held for the in-season 12- and six-day announcement windows. The Big Ten also said that kickoff times for Homecoming games will be confirmed at least 12 days in advance.
Penn State hosts Wisconsin for its annual Homecoming game Sept. 26. According to Penn State, the Wisconsin game will kick off before 5 p.m., so it won't be a night game. Penn State also is the Homecoming opponent for road games at Michigan on Oct. 17 and Washington on Nov. 7.
The Big Ten also made two noteworthy broadcast announcement regarding Penn State. The Nittany Lions are required to make two annual appearances on BTN broadcasts. The first is set for the non-conference finale against Buffalo. The second will be a Big Ten Conference game to be determined.
Penn State also will make a rare regular-season appearance on an ESPN network. ESPN owns the broadcast rights to the American Athletic Conference, which is why the Penn State-Temple game at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for ESPN2. It will be Penn State's first regular-season appearance on an ESPN network since the 2022 season.
Penn State's 2026 schedule is a friendly one for head coach Matt Campbell. The Nittany Lions do not play defending national champ Indiana or returning playoff teams Ohio State or Oregon. Penn State also does not face regular-season games against nine-win teams Iowa or Illinois.
As a result, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt said that Campbell hit the scheduling "jackpot" in his first season at Penn State.
"The best schedule in the Big Ten, yes, the lottery-winner, they hit the jackpot folks, and that is new head coach Matt Campbell and the Penn State Nittany Lions," Klatt said on a recent episode of his podcast. "This thing is not difficult. It just isn't at all."
Penn State football single-game tickets go on sale June 5. Visit the Penn State ticket site for more information.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time | TV
Sept. 5
MARSHALL
Beaver Stadium
3:30 p.m. | FS1
Sept. 12
Temple
Lincoln Financial Field
Noon | ESPN2
Sept. 19
BUFFALO
Beaver Stadium
Noon | BTN
Sept. 26
WISCONSIN
Beaver Stadium
TBA (No later than 5)
Oct. 2
at Northwestern
Ryan Field
8 p.m. | FOX
Oct. 10
USC
Beaver Stadium
TBA
Oct. 17
at Michigan
Michigan Stadium
TBA
Oct. 24
BYE
Oct. 31
PURDUE
Beaver Stadium
TBA
Nov. 7
at Washington
Husky Stadium
TBA
Nov. 14
MINNESOTA
Beaver Stadium
TBA
Nov. 21
RUTGERS
Beaver Stadium
TBA
Nov. 28
at Maryland
SECU Stadium
TBA
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Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.