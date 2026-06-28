How Penn State Can Reach its Ceiling (the College Football Playoff) in 2026

Penn State’s first season under head coach Matt Campbell is “seemingly impossible” to predict, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. He wrote in his Big Ten preview that the Nittany Lions could be a borderline top-15 team or could stumble out of the top 40.

But Penn State has, on paper, one of the conference’s easiest schedules and added key players out of the transfer portal this offseason to join its returning talent. That could propel the team to unlock its full potential, such as an 11-1 season and a bid to the College Football Playoff if everything goes right.

Here’s how the Nittany Lions can reach that ceiling.

Capitalize on their schedule

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (23) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State has a favorable Big Ten slate in 2026. It won’t face Ohio State, Indiana or Oregon, the conference’s three returning playoff teams, during the regular season.

This makes the Nittany Lions’ road game against Michigan on Oct. 17 likely to be the schedule’s biggest challenge. The Wolverines have the fifth-best overall SP+ rating in the Big Ten at 16. Penn State is right behind them at 15.6.

USC has a higher overall SP+ rating as well (16.8), but the Nittany Lions play the Trojans at home in what is likely to be the White Out. Penn State also has to play a road game at Washington, which is seventh-best in overall SP+ ratings in the Big Ten at 14.6.

Outside of Michigan, USC and Washington, Penn State’s six other Big Ten opponents went a combined 30-44 last season. Additionally, the Nittany Lions’ non-conference slate shouldn’t present much of a challenge with games against Marshall, Temple and Buffalo.

Overall, Connelly ranked Penn State’s schedule 59th nationally. As long as the Nittany Lions avoid any upsets, beat USC and split with Michigan or Washington on the road, they will be in position to go 11-1.

Generate production from its experienced players

Penn State remade its roster this offseason with 55 new players, including 40 players from the transfer portal. Twenty-four of those transfers followed Campbell from Iowa State, including starting quarterback Rocco Becht.

As a veteran, Becht should provide a strong floor with the Nittany Lions, which would help them reach their ceiling. He’ll get to work with a tight end room that features Phil Steele preseason All-American Benjamin Brahmer and returning starter Andrew Rappleyea, giving Penn State a high-potential duo at the position.

The backfield consists of Carson Hansen, James Peoples and returnee Quinton Martin Jr. While replacing departing school-record holders Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton is tough, Hansen, Peoples and Martin give the Nittany Lions a good amount of production.

Defensively, Penn State’s secondary is led by Phil Steele preseason All-America safety Marcus Neal Jr. Along with safety Jeremiah Cooper and cornerbacks Audavion Collins, Daryus Dixson and Zion Tracy, the Nittany Lions’ secondary will be a strength in 2026.

Similarly, the linebacker group has the pieces to make a strong impact with returning starter Tony Rojas and Iowa State transfers Caleb Bacon, Kooper Ebel and Cael Brezina.

And if Penn State needs a late field goal to win a game, the team has kicker Ryan Barker, who made 94.7 percent of his attempts last year. He’s already kicked a game-winning field goal in his career, against USC in 2024.

So despite all the roster turnover, Penn State still has position groups that can lead the charge to an 11-1 season.

Cultivate new stars

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

There are still some questions with Penn State’s roster that could prevent the team from reaching its ceiling. Most notably, there’s a lack of a true No. 1 defensive end, and the defensive line in general needs someone to step forward.

Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu is a redshirt senior who could lead the position group with his experience, but the room is full of younger players behind him. Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson and returnee Yvan Kemajou both made flashes as freshmen last season, and redshirt sophomore Max Granville is set to return from a season-ending injury as well.

On the interior, the Nittany Lions added veterans Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams from UCLA, along with Oklahoma State transfer Armstrong Nnodim, who stood out in spring practices.

Offensively, the line might have pieces to be successful, but it’ll have a new starting group aside from Anthony Donkoh. But even Donkoh faces change, as he returns to tackle after playing guard last season. Seeing the offensive line mesh during the non-conference slate will be important for Penn State to avoid chemistry issues during Big Ten play.

Elsewhere on offense, the Nittany Lions need a wide receiver to step up and break the recent trend of lackluster production from the position. Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen have experience with Becht, and returnee Koby Howard drew buzz last season due to his potential.

Penn State must avoid problems at these positions to reach its full potential as a team.

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