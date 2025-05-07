How Penn State Football Fans Can Secure a Place in the Nittany Lions' Meeting Room
Penn State is offering football fans a place inside the Nittany Lions' team meeting room through the program's latest fundraising campaign. Penn State is offering a limited number of personalized nameplates in the Lasch Football Building meeting room, which fans can secure through donations to the Nittany Lions' Excellence Fund.
Penn State is offering these personalized nameplates on meeting room seatbacks, priced by location. First-row seats are available with an annual gift of $10,000. Nameplates in other seating rows are priced at $5,000 and $2,000. Donations are tax deductible and eligible for Nittany Lion Club points.
Penn State football announced the promotion in a video featuring football lettermen Jordan Hill, Michael Mauti and Aeneas Hawkins, all of whom work with the program. Penn State coach James Franklin has hired several Nittany Lions alumni in recent years.
"Your support helps fuel scholarships and vital student-athlete resources, all while inspiring generations of future Nittany Lions to come," Mauti, an associate director for the Nittany Lion Club, said in the video.
Penn State is offering the seat-naming opportunity through its Excellence Fund, which provides capital support to the football program for scholarships and other resources. Each Penn State athletic team has an excellence fund to fundraise dollars that coaches can deploy for a variety of needs.
Penn State is pursuing more fundraising options as it moves toward college athletics' new revenue sharing model forged by the proposed $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA settlement. Penn State recently announced a new Legacy Fund that will raise money for athletic scholarships through new ticket and merchandise fees.
For instance, Penn State will charge football season-ticket holders an additional $20 per seat and $45 per parking pass next season. Penn State said it will use the money to guarantee the athletic department's "longstanding history of excellence in the classroom, the community and competition continues for years to come."
Penn State also is selling signage and other memorabilia from Beaver Stadium that was removed as part of the demolition of the venue's West side. Penn State recently released pricing details for two planned club venues scheduled to open at Beaver Stadium in 2027.