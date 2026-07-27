How to Watch Penn State at Big Ten Football Media Days

Penn State introduces the new era of Nittany Lions football this week in Chicago, which will host the Big Ten Football Media Days. Penn State coach Matt Campbell makes his first appearance at the annual Big Ten talkathon after attending the Big 12 meetings for a decade.

The event kicks off at 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti holds his annual state-of-the-conference media availability. Campbell and three Nittany Lions will be available to the media during Tuesday's first session.

Here's a look at the schedule, how to watch and what we expect from Big Ten Media Days.

How to watch Penn State at Big Ten Media Days

Penn State Nittany Lions football players pose for a team photo during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell is one of six Big Ten coaches who will take to the podium Tuesday in Chicago. Campbell's media availablity is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and Big Ten Network will carry it live.

Campbell will be joined by linebacker Tony Rojas, quarterback Rocco Becht and offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh for the event. All three are making their first appearances at Big Ten Media Days, though Becht represented Iowa State at the Big 12 event last year.

Campbell, Becht, Donkoh and Rojas also will join the Big Ten Network's event coverage, which runs until 6 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to Penn State on SI for coverage of the Nittany Lions' session all day.

The big questions for Penn State at Big Ten Media Days

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht tosses a medicine ball during a relay race at the 23rd annual Lift for Life. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First and foremost for the Penn State players attending: How healthy are they? Campbell made the unique choice to bring three key starters who all missed time or were limited during spring drills for some reason.

Becht was continuing rehab from offseason shoulder surgery, though he practiced more than Campbell anticipated and had a detailed plan for summer training. Rojas is returning from a torn ACL last October and has said that he intends to be back better than he was last year.

Donkoh, meanwhile, missed spring drills for offseason recovery and also is returning to his former position at right tackle. Donkoh played right guard for the Nittany Lions last season after spending 2024 at tackle.

For Campbell, certainly the questions will center around his transition to becoming Penn State's head coach, the investment he made in the transfer portal (40 players, 24 from Iowa State) and his expectations for the season.

However, we're more interested to learn about the depth chart, particularly on a very new defense, and the position battles he expects to take center stage in training camp.

What is the schedule for Big Ten Media Days?

A general view of the Big Ten trophies during the Big Ten football media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Petitti's remarks, six Big Ten coaches will take the podium Tuesday on Day 1 of the event. Campbell is the only first-year Big Ten coach appearing Tuesday.

Illinois' Bret Bielema is the first coach at the podium at 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. He will be followed by Rutgers' Greg Schiano at 11:45. Campbell at noon, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell (12:15), Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (12:30) and USC's Lincoln Riley (12:45).

The Penn State players will be available at individual podiums from 1:15-1:45, and Campbell will meet with the media from 3:30-4:15.

Here's a look at the podium schedules for the second and third days. All times are Eastern:

Wednesday, July 29

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota's P.J. Fleck



12:45: Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald



1 p.m.: Purdue's Barry Odom



1:15: Ohio State's Ryan Day



1:30: UCLA's Bob Chesney



1:45: Oregon's Dan Lanning

Thursday, July 30

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska's Matt Rhule

12:45: Maryland's Mike Locksley

1 p.m.: Michigan's Kyle Wittingham



1:15: Northwestern's David Braun



1:30: Washington's Jedd Fisch



1:45: Indiana's Curt Cignetti

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