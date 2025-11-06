How to Watch Penn State Vs. Indiana With Predictions for the Nittany Lions
So much has happened since Penn State last played at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 11. The Nittany Lions lost that day to Northwestern, marking the last games for head coach James Franklin and quarterback Drew Allar.
Franklin was fired the next day, and Allar sustained an injury vs. the Wildcats that ended his Penn State career. Beaver Stadium has been quiet since, and the fans' reaction to seeing their team for the first time in a month bears watching.
Penn State also plays an undefeated team for the second consecutive week, hosting second-ranked Indiana as an underdog for the first time in their series. What to expect from the Nittany Lions, who seek to end a five-game losing streak? Here's our look at the game.
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Indiana
Penn State lands on the FOX Big Noon broadcast for the second consecutive week, though the pre-game show is in Iowa City for the Oregon-Iowa game. Kickoff, of course, is at noon ET. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt have the broadcast, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline.
The game will be streamed on the FOX Sports app. Can't watch? Steve Jones and Jack will be on the radio call on the Penn State Sports Network. The radio broadcast also is available on Sirius XM channel 82.
What is the Penn State-Indiana betting line?
For the first time in the 28-game series, Indiana is favored over Penn State. In fact, the Hoosiers are 14.5-point favorites, according to multiple sports books.
Penn State has not been a double-digit underdog to a team other than Ohio State or Michigan since its 2014 game against Michigan State. The Spartans won 34-10 as 13-point favorites.
Penn State has dominated Indiana
Penn State brings a 25-2 record against Indiana into Saturday's game at Beaver Stadium, where it has never lost to the Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions are 13-0 at home against Indiana since joining the Big Ten in 1993.
Penn State has won nine of the series' last 10 games, losing only in the 2020 epic overtime game in Bloomington. This Curt Cignetti's first trip to Beaver Stadium as Indiana's head coach.
About the Nittany Lions
Terry Smith, Penn State's interim head coach, wants his offense to throw downfield more, which has been a season-long issue. The Nittany Lions attempted just two passes of 20+ yards last week at Ohio State, where the offense gained 104 of its passing yards after the catch.
Penn State is tied for 121st nationally in passing plays of 20+ yards (16) and has just six of 30+ yards. Smith has made the vertical passing game a talking point since becoming interim head coach and did so again this week.
"We keep saying that," Smith said. "It's my job to make sure it gets changed. It will get changed this week. I'm talking with the offensive staff. We're going to push the ball a little bit further down the field."
About the Hoosiers
Penn State faces a top-five quarterback nationally for the second consecutive week. After giving up 316 yards passing to Ohio State's Julian Sayin, the Nittany Lions now seek to stop Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
Sayin is the nation's top quarterback, according to ESPN's QBR, while Mendoza ranks third. Mendoza is fifth nationally in completion rate (72.3 percent) and has a touchdown/interception rate of 25/4. He went just 14-for-21 against Maryland, a game the Hoosiers nevertheless won 55-10.
Penn State also needs to watch Mendoza's unsung run skills, which Cignetti called a "weapon."
"I think once he kind of learned the offense, and what you're seeing from him is not only making the plays with his arm, cutting his losses, getting us out of bad situations but making extremely important plays with his legs, and I can't emphasize enough how important that is at the quarterback position," Cignetti said.
Indiana breaks teams with its Big Ten-leading run game (245.6 yards per game), a ruthlessly physical offensive line and a defense that blitzes out of habit. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten in sacks (29) and fourth in total defense.
On the injury front, Cignetti said he's "optimistic" that All-America linebacker Aiden Fisher will return Saturday. He did not play against Maryland. Elijah Sarrat, Indiana's top receiver, is TBA after sustaining an injury against the Terps.
Penn State vs. Indiana predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Cignetti said nice things about Penn State and called Smith when he was promoted, both warm gestures. But the Hoosiers have a Big Ten to win and a playoff resume to polish, so the kindness ends there. Further, this is a bad matchup for Penn State, whose offense will struggle with Indiana's front seven and whose defensive line isn't strong enough to muscle Indiana's offensive front. Indiana 45, Penn State 10
Amanda Vogt: Just like last week, Penn State is facing a high-caliber offense that isn't afraid to take shots down the field. I do not think the Nittany Lions are able to compete with that if Indiana's receivers are getting behind defenders like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate did. Offensively, Ethan Grunkemeyer is facing another top-ranked defense which might make it difficult to establish a rhythm. I think these first three starts for Grunkemeyer are giving him valuable experience, but Indiana has the edge in this one. Indiana 32, Penn State 13
Chase Fisher: Indiana ranks first in the country in scoring offense, second in turnover margin and third in scoring defense. Penn State is 49th, 50th and 41st in those categories. Despite that, the Nittany Lions are just 14.5-point underdogs for Saturday’s matchup. While the sports books think Penn State can keep it within three possessions, it likely won’t happen. Indiana’s average margin of victory is 35.6 points, and that will continue in Happy Valley. Indiana 51, Penn State 13