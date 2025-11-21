How to Watch the Penn State vs. Nebraska Game With Predictions
Penn State hosts Nebraska on Saturday at Beaver Stadium for the most unexpected Senior Day since 2011. Instead of James Franklin hugging players and parents on the field, Terry Smith will do so as the interim head coach. And Franklin will be in Blacksburg, meeting with recruits as Virginia Tech's head coach.
The Nittany Lions have lobbied hard recently for Smith to get a deeper look as the permanent head coach, though Penn State is expected to go a different direction. As a result, this likely will be the last time this iteration of Penn State football plays at Beaver Stadium.
So what to expect? Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when the Nittany Lions meet Nebraska.
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Nebraska
The Penn State-Nebraska game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. NBC will televise, with Noah Engle and Todd Blackledge on the call and Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sideline. Peacock will stream the game.
Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network.
What is the Penn State-Nebraska betting line?
Penn State is an 8.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers, according to multiple betting sites. The number is down from 10.5 to start the week. The over/under is 45.5 points.
Penn State is a favorite for the second consecutive week. The Nittany Lions covered a Big Ten spread for the first time this season in beating Michigan State 28-10 last week.
About the Nittany Lions
Smith has opened his playbook publicly of late, laying out his plans transparently. In the past month, Penn State has steered the run game toward Kaytron Allen, who leads the Big Ten in yards-per-attempt average among backs with at least 120 carries. Nicholas Singleton has become Allen's companion back, and Smith wants to get the two a combined 30 carries per game.
Defensively, Smith re-introduced a third-down blitz plan known as the "Prowler" package that emphasizes pass rush. Dani Dennis-Sutton recorded his first two-sack game of the Big Ten season against Michigan State, and the defense occasionally ussed four edge rushers in passing situations. In many ways, Penn State looks like a new team.
But the Nittany Lions will need a sharper performance from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who went 8-for-13 for 127 yards agains the Spartans. Grunkemeyer threw just two passes in the second half, one of which was a shovel toss to Devonte Ross for a 4-yard touchdown that ended a series with 12 preceding runs.
Grunkemeyer needs to be more of a threat against Nebraska, whose passing defense ranks third in the Big Ten, though it has faced just one passing offense ranked above 50th nationally. Penn State got close to putting together a full offensive performance against the Spartans, and the offensive line played an elevated game in the second half.
In their home finale, the Nittany Lions can go out demonstrating that they have an offense capable of dominating opponents. If it does that, Penn State likely will get Kaytron Allen the career-rushing record in his last home game. Allen needs 139 yards to set the program's all-time rushing record.
About the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska is pitching running back Emmett Johnson as a Heisman Trophy candidate, with good reason. Johnson leads the Big Ten in rushing (1,137 yards) and all-purpose yards (1,431). He recorded a career-high 232 all-purpose yards against UCLA last week, including 103 in receptions. Johnson is a key element of Nebraska's passing game, which Penn State's Smith noted.
"They have so many ways to get him the ball," Smith said. "He's their everything."
Johnson is working with a new starting quarterback in true freshman TJ Lateef, who will make his second career start. Lateef was impressive against UCLA, completing 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He completed his first 11 passes and led the Cornhuskers to touchdowns on their first four possessions.
Lateef had a bye week to dive deeper into Nebraska's offense and can run, which has been a blind spot of Penn State's defense. The Nittany Lions will look to pressure Lateef without giving him free run lanes.
Penn State fans should be familiar with Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, who was Bill O'Brien's coordinator in 2013. As noted above, the Cornhuskers have a thin run defense. Five teams have rushed for 170+ yards against them. And Rhule made clear this week that Penn State's rushing numbers (50 carries, 240 yards) against Michigan State concern him.
Penn State vs. Nebraska predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Penn State had more distractions this week, with staff members departing for Virginia Tech, leading to shifting responsibilities in the football building. The situation wasn't dire, but it mattered. Just one more thing Smith had to cover. But the players were unaffected and arrive at Senior Day with purpose. Expect an offensive grind of top-line running backs and backup quarterbacks, which Penn State wins on Allen's record-breaking day. Penn State 23, Nebraska 17
Amanda Vogt: To me it seems like there's been a weight lifted off Penn State's shoulders after snapping that losing streak, and I don't think it'll lose this weekend. Nebraska is in a tough spot with a young, new quarterback which is a similar situation to what Penn State dealt with when Drew Allar got hurt. However, Ethan Grunkemeyer has more experience and has looked better after each start. And if Penn State's defense plays like it did last week, I think it will be very hard for Penn State not to win on Saturday. Penn State 33, Nebraska 17
