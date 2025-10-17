How Will Penn State Respond to James Franklin's Firing? Predicting the Iowa Game
Penn State will be in Iowa on Saturday morning, when former head coach James Franklin is scheduled to appear on ESPN College GameDay for his first interview since being fired. After that, they have to go play a football game against the Hawkeyes.
How will that go? Interim head coach Terry Smith previewed the day with a deft bit of humor, saying, "Pray for me" as he left a press conference at Beaver Stadium on Monday. The Nittany Lions either have nothing or everything to play for Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. We'll see which path they choose.
Here's what you need to know about the Penn State-Iowa game.
How to watch, stream the Penn State-Iowa game
The only way to watch the game is to stream it. Peacock will carry the Penn State-Iowa game beginning at 7 p.m. ET. This is Penn State's first appearance on Peacock this season in an exclusive broadcast. Paul Burmeister joins former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson in the booth, with Caroline Pineda reporting from the sideline.
Can't watch? Steve Jones and Jack Ham will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game also will be available Sirius XM channel 381.
Checking out the Penn State-Iowa betting line
Penn State is an underdog for the first time this season. Iowa enters the game as a 3-point favorite, with the over/under set at 40.5 points. Penn State was favored in all six games this season but has not covered the spread once.
The Penn State-Iowa story lines
- The Nittany Lions spent the week trying to process why Franklin was fired and what happened to their season. They fell off a cliff in the past three weeks and now face a difficult climb back up the hill. As captain Nick Dawkins said, "For us, at least as players, it's an overwhelming sense of guilt. We got our coach fired. We didn't play well enough, we didn't do our job well enough, and now he doesn't have a job anymore.”
- Six days after the coaching change, Penn State must play a game. Smith, who called his team "fragile," nevertheless promised effort and physicality. He said the team won't look lethargic, disinterested or worse. He also said that he would hold players accountable, seeming to suggest that had not been happening consistently before.
- For example, Smith, also Penn State's cornerbacks coach, benched starter A.J. Harris after Harris gave up a first-half touchdown pass against Northwestern. Before the season, Smith said that Harris had the potential to be one of the best cornerbacks in program history. Against the Wildcats, Smith made the decision to sideline one of the team's better defensive players for an entire half.
- It will be interesting to follow further changes Smith might make, notably with offensive personnel. The Nittany Lions can't make many changes on the offensive line, but Smith could rotate in more young receivers (notably true freshman Koby Howard) or push more carries toward running back Kaytron Allen. Smith has the keys to the offense now as well, which will be fascinating to watch.
Penn State players to watch
Devonte Ross: The receiver was a bright spot of Penn State's offense against Northwestern, catching seven passes for 115 yards. That represented nearly half his receptions and yards for the season. Like the rest of the offense, Penn State's transfer receivers have been largely erratic, but Ross can break free at any time.
Ethan Grunkemeyer: The redshirt freshman makes his first career start in a night game at sold-out Kinnick Stadium. No pressure. He has confidence, though, and Smith said he expects Grunkemeyer to inject be "bolt of energy" for the offense. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki likely will add more RPO plays and give Grunkemeyer some more downfield shots.
Zuriah Fisher: Penn State's defensive line has been disappointing, generating just eight sacks and very little consistent pressure. Fisher has two of those sacks and, having gone through multiple injuries in his career, should play with a ton of perspective and energy.
Iowa players to watch
Mark Gronowski: Iowa's quarterback is an Iowa quarterback. He has a 65.4-percent completion rate, averages 124 yards passing per game and runs a little, especially in the red zone (eight rushing touchdowns). Gronowski's mission will be to extend possessions against Penn State's languid defense and frustrate Jim Knowles further.
Max Llewellyn: The 6-5, 263-pound defensive end has some power and pop, leading Iowa with five sacks. Watch Llewellyn against whoever plays right tackle for Penn State.
Kaden Wetjen: The nation's top kickoff returner has a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown. Penn State hasn't allowed a special teams touchdown in its last 83 games.
Penn State vs. Iowa predictions
Mark Wogenrich: The Nittany Lions bring an interim head coach, a first-time starting quarterback and a distracted roster to a place that likely remind them of all that. Iowa, as per usual, also has the nation's eighth-ranked scoring defense and fifth-ranked run defense. Iowa should win this by a touchdown. But Terry Smith is the X-factor, and he'll make a difference. Penn State 17, Iowa 16
Amanda Vogt: It's been an unconventional week for Penn State, and going on the road is going to make things even harder for interim head coach Terry Smith and Ethan Grunkemeyer starting at quarterback for the first time in his career. Iowa is always a tough environment, and I think it will have no problem winning this game. Iowa 28, Penn State 14