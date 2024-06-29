Jeff Exinor Jr., 4-star Receiver From Maryland, Commits to Penn State
Maryland's McDonogh School has been an exceptional recruiting partner for Penn State football and coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions have three players from McDonogh on their 2024 roster and are poised to another in the 2025 recruiting class. Jeff Exinor Jr., a 4-star wide receiver from McDonogh, committed to the Penn State football 2025 class. Exinor announced his decision Fridy.
Exinor, an ESPN 300 player and among the 10 highest-ranked players in Maryland, brings a variety of playmaking skills to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class. He caught 72 passes for 872 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at McDonogh playing from a variety of alignments. The all-state receiver runs sharp routes, can score on screens and, at 6-2, makes assertive jump-ball catches in the end zone.
Exinor ranks 182nd nationally according to ESPN, which also rates him as the No. 13 athlete in the country. The 247Sports Composite ranks Exinor as the No. 11th athlete nationally and the No. 6 player in Maryland. Exinor, who made an official visit to Penn State in early June, chose the Nittany Lions from an offer list that includes Maryland, USC, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee, among many others.
Penn State was among the first teams to offer Exinor, back in 2021, and has recruited him diligently since. Exinor still has June official visits scheduled to Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
Exinor is the ninth player to commit to Penn State in June and 20th overall in the 2025 class. The Nittany Lions recently received a commitment from 4-star Maryland edge rusher Cortez Harris and 4-star Texas defensive standout Max Granville. Exinor also is the second wide receiver to commit to the class, joining Lyrick Samuel of Brooklyn, New York.
Penn State has a long and successful history recruiting players from McDonogh. Two former Nittany Lions from McDonogh, PJ Mustipher, and Curtis Jacobs, are in the NFL. The current Penn State roster includes McDonogh graduates defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Mason Robinson and defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas (formerly Ellies).
Check out Exinor's junior-season highlights here on Hudl.
Penn State Lands 2026 Quarterback
Though Penn State spent June filling its 2025 recruiting class, the program continues looking ahead. This week the Nittany Lions received a commitment from 4-star California quarterback Troy Huhn, who became the second player in Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class.
Huhn (6-4, 205 pounds) threw for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore at Mission Hills High last season. He quickly built an impressive offer sheet that included Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Auburn and Notre Dame, among many others. Huhn took an unofficial visits to Ohio State and Penn State in June, committing to the Nittany Lions two weeks after his trip.
