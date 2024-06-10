Penn State Players Evaluate James Franklin as a Recruiter
When recruiting offensive lineman Michal Menet nearly a decade ago, Penn State football coach James Franklin made a point to engage with his little brother. Joey Schlaffer was about 8 years old when Franklin offered him a scholarship. Now, Schlaffer is a redshirt freshman with the Nittany Lions.
"I was a little starstruck them," Schlaffer, a Penn State tight end, said, "but I always had kind of a soft spot from that point for Penn State."
In his 11th season as Penn State's head coach, Franklin continues to recruit through his relationship-based model even in what he calls a "transactional" time for college football. Franklin accepts the NIL era of recruiting, and pushes Penn State to thrive there, but still wants to recruit primarily through relationships.
"I'm still a big believer in transformational relationships, and college football being transformational," Franklin said after the Blue-White Game. "I'm worried that college football is becoming more and more transactional."
As Penn State continues hosting recruits in June for official-visit season, Franklin leans on his relationship-building model. What does that look like? Offers to 8-year-olds, for one. And plenty of dad jokes, calls to moms and sweet potato pie.
Some members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class recently discussed the process of being recruited by James Franklin. Here's what resonated with them.
James Franklin as a recruiter
Every player had a different recruiting experience, but the themes were similar.
"It’s actually fun," defensive end Jameial Lyons said. "Penn State made me commit not just because they wanted me as a football player, but they made me feel loved as a person. I feel like if you want to play college football, at the end of the day that’s important. Not just the football part but, do you feel loved? It’s a humbling experience."
“The one thing I remember the most is me and my dad sitting sitting in Franklin's room and him talking to us and he's asking us questions, and then he finally says he's going to offer me," quarterback Jaxon Smolik said. "I remember that moment like it was yesterday.”
“He's going to recruit you different," linebacker Kaveion Keys said. "He's going to send you posts, quotes every day. He's not going to stop calling, texting you, just seeing how you're doing and just checking in on you. And that's all that matters. Because when you've got a coach like that, that cares about you not just on the field but off the field, it speaks volumes about him.”
"It felt surreal," offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh said, "because coming from where I’m from, not a lot of people get these opportunities. And a guy like coach Franklin, who’s built a pretty good Penn State football team, it’s a big deal for someone like that to see your potential and want to give you that opportunity. And that’s something I don’t take lightly."
"He did land a helicopter [at a high school game]," safety Lamont Payne Jr. said. "It was definitely an experience. Everyone in the stands was recording it. I thought it was pretty cool."
The dad jokes
Evidently, Franklin is quick and consistent with these.
"He'll tell you little dad jokes or he'll mess around with you," Lyons said. "Coach Franklin says a lot of wild stuff."
"He’s definitely a really fun and entertaining guy," Onoh said. "He’s a good guy. He makes his jokes every now and then. I don’t know if they’re good or not, but he’ll make his jokes."
"He's undefeated when it comes to dad jokes," safety DaKaari Nelson said.
Recruiting the family
Coaches have been doing this for decades. Joe Paterno was a master of it. Franklin puts the time in here as well.
"I remember my family cooked for him and coach Terry [Smith]," Payne said. "I also have six younger sisters. They didn’t shy away from my sisters. Their comfort level and confidence when they come to these homes and address the parents of recruits, I think it’s top notch. My sisters loved taking pictures with him. There are coaches who usually won’t take the time to know your siblings, and I feel like he took the time away from me to hang out with them and play with them."
"He's comfortable," Lyons said. "Anytime coach Franklin comes around, it isn’t awkward. It’s all love. He makes everybody feel warm, welcome. He and my mom are very cool. They have conversations and laugh all day. My family enjoys him, and as a recruit when you see stuff like that, that’s an even better view of a coach."
"He always called me, always called my mom," Onoh said. "That’s the thing about coach Franklin. When coach Franklin wants you, he wants you, so he’s going to call your family, call your mom, call your coaches and express how much he wants you and cares about you."
“He came on a home visit, and my mom made sweet potato pie," cornerback Elliot Washington II said. "He liked it, and to this day he's still like, 'Hey, I need some sweet potato pie.' My mom's not up here right now, so I can't really get that to you, but I got you next time I go home.”
The trust factor
Players usually say they trust their coaches (especially after signing), but how do they really know?
“You can tell he means what he says," Schlaffer said. "You don't have to question for a second who he is. And when you're talking to him on the phone, if he really is that personality, that's who he is. He's an emotional guy, but he's a loving guy. And he really cares. It's not he's just selling that to people. It's the truth. You can feel it. And that's why so many people come here because it's just natural.”
“He goes hard for his guys. He goes hard," Washington said. "One thing, he's going to tell the truth. Right there in your face. I came on my visit, he told me the truth right in my face. He didn't sugarcoat anything with me.”
"Being a Pennsylvania guy, he's also a Pennsylvania guy, trust was a big thing for me," Payne said. "I didn’t really want to go out of town for school. I didn’t want to go too far from home. That consistency, staying on top of communication, building that bond, is what made me trust him and say, 'OK, I can see that he cares and I feel that in his program.'"
"f you look at, for example, transfer portal numbers, you don't ever really see that many guys transfer out of here, you know what I mean?" Schlaffer added. "You see that at schools that don't have a good culture, don't have good head coaches that have great connections with their players. That, to me, is one of the bigger telltale signs.”
