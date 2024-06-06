Kiandrea Barker, 2025 Running Back, Affirms Commitment to Penn State
Kiandrea Barker, the 3-star running back who committed to Penn State more than a year ago, made an announcement certain to please the coaching staff. Barker said Thursday that he has closed his recruiting folder and remains committed to Penn State.
"I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me along this process and all the Penn State coaches/staff that’s been showing love since day [one]," Barker said in a social media post. "With that being said I want to officially announce that all recruitment is shut down for me and I’m all in 110%."
Barker committed to Penn State in April 2023, becoming the third player at the time to join the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. But the recruiting process is long, and Barker continued to receive offers from schools such as Arkansas (his home-state program), Colorado, USC and Duke. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Penn State on June 14. According to KARK.com, Barker also was scheduled to attend a camp and take an official visit at Arkansas this weekend.
Barker will play his senior season at Beebe High in Arkansas. As a sophomore, Barker rushed for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns at Beebe High. He had intended to play last year at The Woodlands in Texas but missed most of his junior season after transferring, according to Blue-White Illustrated.
Barker is a top-50 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-10 player in Arkansas. The 5-11, 180-pound Barker is one of two running backs in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class. Aliquippa's Tiqwai Hayes committed to Penn State in September 2023.
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class ranks 10th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions have 13 players committed to the class.
More Penn State Football News
ESPN's College Football Power Index still loves Penn State
Penn State football mailbag: Peering into the offseason
Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Penn State recruiting profile: Dejuan Lane bring size, speed to the secondary
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.