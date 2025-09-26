LaVar Arrington Talks Penn State-Oregon, Nike-adidas and an Athletics 'Renaissance'
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State Hall of Fame linebacker LaVar Arrington will serve as the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday, marking his first time in the role. Why this year?
“I never really fit into really wanting to do that type of stuff,” Arrington said in an interview Friday in State College. “I just felt like at this juncture in time, I felt good about doing it. And maybe it's because my son and my daughter are here and they're part of the school. Maybe it's because of what I'm doing with ROAR+ and the content we're doing. Maybe it's all of it.
”But I'm excited. I'm excited because there's like a renaissance taking place at Penn State, and I'm a part of it."
Arrington appeared Friday at Champs Downtown as part of a Venmo promotion for a new line of college-branded debit cards. Venmo this week announced that quarterback Drew Allar will represent the Penn State-branded card. Arrington, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, participated in a meet-and-greet at Champs in a partnership called Venmo Hall.
During that appearance, Arrington discussed a variety of topics, including the athletics "renaissance” he sees taking place at Penn State. Arrington called Athletic Director Pat Kraft its “catalyst.” Penn State has embarked on several capital projects under Kraft, including the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, and realigned its NIL initiatives earlier this year.
Arrington’s company, Disrupt U PSU, is a part of that NIL program. The former Penn State linebacker is helping athletes create social media posts, podcasts and other content and then using his radio and TV connections to provide athletes with marketing opportunities and endorsements. He also does a podcast with Penn State coach James Franklin on the athletic department’s subscription site, ROAR+.
“Our athletic director has been so phenomenal in being aware, challenging the norms and pushing the envelope of relevance," Arrington said. "And it's not just for football. It's for all sports, and I love that. I love that his approach is to bodaciously and unapologetically make decisions that are going to shape the future of our institution through sports and athletics. So I would say, if something is going to shape and create that type of historical value, I feel like ‘renaissance’ is a proper word.”
Saturday’s Penn State-Oregon game marks only the second White Out featuring teams ranked in the AP top 10. Arrington said that Oregon "put everybody on notice" last season by winning the Big Ten title as a first-year member. Thus, he said, this game is huge.
"I feel like this one has ginormous implications connected to it from an emotional standpoint, more than a real life-literal standpoint, and I think it's because of everything leading up to it, right?" Arrington said.
By that he means branding. In September, Penn State announced that it will switch its apparel contract from Nike to adidas beginning in 2026. Oregon, of course, is a Nike school, and its co-founder, Phil Knight, is an alumnus.
“There’s a lot of extra storylines that are driving why this game is so big,” Arrington said. “It’s almost like adidas versus Nike, even though both teams will be wearing Nike. But just imagine if Penn State thumps Oregon. It’s like you’re thumping the Phil Knight Nike school on your way out the door.
"[The game] has a lot riding on it from that aspect of it. Coach Franklin, the criticisms of him not being able to win the big game, it's an elephant in the room. It'd be nice to see him get a win. I think he's a fine football coach, so that would be a big part of it. I think this is a tremendously big game and it has the potential to rank maybe among the biggest White Outs that have happened.”
Further, Arrington has family ties to both schools. His daughter Marlee plays volleyball at Oregon, and two kids, LaVar II, and Laila, attend Penn State. He said he doesn’t face any rooting dilemma regarding Saturday’s Penn State-Oregon football game. Volleyball might be a different story, though.
A huge part of Arrington’s legacy at Penn State is the No. 11 jersey, or the “Stix,” that has become a source of pride. At the 2025 Orange Bowl, Arrington posed for a picture with Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, both of whom wore the No. 11.
“It’s not by luck; it’s design,” said Arrington, who believes he has a great eye for talent. “I’m happy that they’ve all hit and that we’ve never had a bust 11. … I’m confident that it’s going to continue on.”
Who wears No. 11 now? His son, LaVar Arrington II. The linebacker, a 247Sports 4-star prospect who played high school football in California, chose Penn State without his father’s influence. Oregon was even one of the schools he turned down. "They wanted him bad," Arrington said. While he still awaits his son’s debut this season, Arrington believes he will carry the jersey’s legacy.
“This one just happens to be my son and happens to have my name, but he’s just as gifted, just as athletic, just as smart,” Arrington said. “He’s well-rounded and he loves the game of football and loves to compete even more.”