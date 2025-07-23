Live Updates: Day 2 of Big Ten Football Media Days
Penn State football coach James Franklin takes the podium Wednesday at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. Franklin will represent the Nittany Lions with quarterback Drew Allar, center Nick Dawkins and safety Zakee Wheatley in previewing the anticipated 2025 Penn State football season.
We're updating the sessions live from Las Vegas, where six Big Ten coaches are scheduled to speak, including Oregon's Dan Lanning. The Ducks visit Penn State on Sept. 27 for the annual Penn State White Out.
In addition, Nebraska coach Mike Rhule had some high praise for Franklin and Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft, who was his boss at Temple.
Big Ten Network will carry the press conferences live beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Franklin is scheduled to address the media at 3:45 p.m. ET. Here's the entire schedule for Big Ten Football Media Days.
Minnesota's P.J. Fleck filibusters from dais
The Big Ten gives head coaches 15 minutes on the stage. Most spend a few minutes on their team and take questions. Fleck instead exhaused his time with an energetic barrage of slogans and catch phrases. He managed to take one question.
Fleck needed to explain his phrase that Minnesota wants to "be delusional" this season. The Gophers went 8-5 last season, but Fleck positioned his team as a Big Ten contender through that phrase.
"It means no cap on the job, no limitations, dreaming big," Fleck said. "If we’re delusional enough to know what we can do that, we can get there."
Minnesota also has one of the conference's more unique player in sophomore safety Koi Perich, who was first-team All-Big Ten last season and will play offense this year as well. In fact, Fleck said that quarterback Drake Lindsey traded numbers with Perich, from 5 to 3, and the two have been studying film together this offseason.