Looking for Penn State-Oregon Football Tickets? Expect to Pay Dearly

Resale tickets for the Sept. 27 Penn State-Oregon 'White Out' game at Beaver Stadium cost more than the Nittany Lions' other six home games combined.

Mark Wogenrich

Fireworks burst over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to the 2024 "White Out" game against the Washington Huskies.
Fireworks burst over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to the 2024 "White Out" game against the Washington Huskies. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Let's face it: Penn State's 2025 home football schedule is top heavy. There's one marquee game, a few interesting Big Ten matchups and, well, not much else. And the resale ticket market has priced that accordingly, to the point that tickets to one particular Penn State football home game cost more than tickets to the other six combined.

Ben Jones, who writes the excellent Ben Jones on Penn State Substack, found this in a recent search of secondary-market tickets. The Sept. 27 Penn State-Oregon game, already the most expensive face-value ticket in Penn State football history, is outpacing the remainder of the Nittany Lions' home schedule by itself.

According to Ticketmaster as of Aug, 12, the lowest-priced Penn State-Oregon resale tickets (assuming two purchased together) are $383.76 each. Tickets to Penn State's other six home games combined cost a total of $246.

Which means that fans have this choice: Attend the Penn State-Oregon game or spend less money to attend the Nittany Lions' six other home games. That's a significant imbalance in ticket pricing and underscores the nature of Penn State's 2025 home football schedule.

What Penn State football tickets cost in 2025

Penn State football's Beaver Stadium is pictured before the team's annual football media day in August 2025.
Penn State football's Beaver Stadium is pictured before the team's annual football media day in August 2025. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've covered what single-game, face-value tickets cost for Penn State's 2025 season. The resale market is far different. Even though this is the most anticipated Penn State football season since 1999, resale tickets currently are under face value for every home game but the Nittany Lions-Ducks "White Out." Here's a look at the lowest per-game resale ticket prices as of Aug. 12.

Game

Date

Lowest Resale Price

Penn State vs. Nevada

Aug. 30

$17.22

Penn State vs. FIU

Sept. 6

$11.70

Penn State vs. Villanova

Sept. 13

$29.52

Penn State vs. Oregon

Sept. 27

$383.76

Penn State vs. Northwestern

Oct. 11

$58.80

Penn State vs. Indiana

Nov. 8

$79.56

Penn State vs. Nebraska

Nov. 22

$49.20

Pricing is per ticket based on buying two together through Ticketmaster on Aug. 12.

That's $246 total for Penn State's six-game home schedule aside from the game vs. Oregon. The combination of Penn State's three-game non-conference schedule to open the season, the Big Ten Championship Game rematch and Oregon visiting Beaver Stadium for the White Out have pushed the pricing disparity.

Assessing Penn State's 2025 schedule

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton carries the ball vs. the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten title game
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball vs. the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions' schedule is built for a playoff run. Penn State eases into the season with a gentle three-game slope, has bye weeks before playing Oregon and Ohio State and does not face Illinois (preseason No. 12) or Michigan (preseason No. 14).

But from a fans' perspective, the home schedule isn't thrilling. Penn State opens the 2025 season with games against Nevada and FIU, which rank 128th and 110th, respectively, in the ESPN College Football Power Index. Then the Nittany Lions host FCS Villanova.

Penn State's home schedule includes two teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25: Oregon (No. 7) and Indiana (No. 20). Penn State doesn't have a defined Big Ten rivalry game and plays Ohio State, its closest thing to a rival, in Columbus. The Nittany Lions also get Iowa on the road while hosting Northwestern and Nebraska.

Depending on the teams' progress, the resale market could bounce for the Nov. 8 Penn State-Indiana game at Beaver Stadium. Otherwise, Penn State's home schedule likely will remain affordable on the resale market outside of the White Out game.

Watching Penn State football on the road

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar carries the ball during a Big Ten football game against Ohio State.
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) carries the ball during a Big Ten football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State road tickets often will cost more than for home games. As of Aug. 12 on Ticketmaster, resale tickets for the Nov. 1 Penn State-Ohio State game in Columbus started at $298. Tickets for Penn State's Oct. 4 visit to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA started at $201. And resale tickets for the Nittany Lions' Oct. 18 trip to Kinnick Stadium to face the Iowa Hawkeyes started at $128.

Penn State also will visit Michigan State ($86) and Rutgers ($96) in November, with the resale market still trending high in those markets. Rutgers is a particularly popular destination for New York-area alums who can't get to Beaver Stadium.

We'll keep watching Penn State's ticket prices. But for now, the Penn State-Oregon game is looking like an investment.

Mark Wogenrich
MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.

