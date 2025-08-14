Penn State Freshmen to Watch: 6 Nittany Lions Who Could Contribute in 2025
Penn State brings a veteran-heavy roster rich with upperclassmen that includes five players in their sixth seasons of eligiblity. It's unlikely that a true freshman breaks the starting lineup on offense or defense for the second-ranked Nittany Lions.
However, Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, which ranked 15th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, will find its way onto the field. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin already has spotlighted a few training camp standouts, and more will emerge.
Which freshmen could contribute for the Nittany Lions this season? Here's a preliminary look.
RELATED: Ranking Penn State's five most important games of the season
Cornerback Daryus Dixson
A 4-star prospect from California, Dixson has opened a lot of eyes since the spring. He delivered the hit of the Blue-White Game and has elevated his career arc since. Dixson is polished, having been a captain for national power Mater Dei, but also has a work ethic that will earn him season-long playing time.
He's the most likely player to burn his redshirt, even at a position where Penn State is deep. Dixson eventually could crack the two-deep at cornerback and will play on multiple special teams units.
Defensive end Chaz Coleman
Franklin isn't shy about buzzing freshmen when they have earned it. This year, the buzzworthy freshman is Coleman. Franklin raved about the 6-4 defensive end who is nearly 250 pounds and "still skinny."
"We're all surprised," Franklin said of Coleman before explaining why the Ohio native has been such a revelation. It's primarily that Coleman played just one season at defensive end in high school, where he also played quarterback. Coleman has a chance to break through early at a position that needs to give Dani Dennis-Sutton an occasional break.
Defensive end Yvan Kemajou
Kemajou was a top-20 prospect at his position nationally at Maryland's Paint Branch High, where he made 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Because of spring roster limitations, Kemajou earned an upgraded role in the Blue-White Game and joins Coleman as potential contributor up front this season.
Receiver Koby Howard
Penn State's trio of transfer receivers have turned around the room, with fifth-year senior Liam Clifford being an underrated member of the group. But Franklin continues searching for receivers who can be consistent threats.
There's room for a freshman here, and Penn State has three of them in the recruiting class. Howard currently leads a group that includes Matt Outten and Jeff Exinor Jr. Howard, a 3-star prospect from Florida, looked sharp in the Blue-White Game and is having a solid camp.
Running back Tikey Hayes
Franklin didn't sound terribly thrilled this week with what's happening at running back behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. He wants a third back to serve as a pressure valve for the top two, but no one has seized the role yet.
So why not Hayes? The 5-11, 205-pound Pennsylvania back rushed for 2,239 yards as a junior in 2023, leading Aliquippa to a state title. Though he had some injuries last season, Hayes has grown his presence. He's not likely to win a top-four role but could make a run at playing time.
Linebacker LaVar Arrington II
This simply isn't name recognition or a legacy choice. Arrington has been a player in camp and possesses the kind of athleticism that might benefit Penn State on special teams. He's 6-3, 219 pounds and not quite ready to play linebacker. But Arrington is a candidate for coverage teams.
Penn State opens the season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.