Penn State's Offense Has Unveiled Some Surprise Standouts This Spring

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser was asked Thursday after practice about the players who have surprised him this spring. Mouser’s response: A 600-word answer lasting 2 minutes, 30 seconds and featuring 11 different players.

Here is a closer look at five of those Nittany Lions whom Mouser highlighted as the Nittany Lions enter Week 3 of spring drills.

Offensive tackle Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) during a warmup before the gane against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Mouser caught everyone’s attention Thursday when he said, “Malachi Goodman is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes.”

A redshirt freshman, Goodman was the highest-ranked player in the Nittany Lions’ 2025 recruiting class, a 5-star prospect who rated as the No. 9 tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He did not play last season but has been the talk of spring drills among linemen.

Mouser said that things seem to come naturally for the 6-6, 331-pound Goodman, who looks lean at that size. Goodman worked primarily with the first-team offensive line at left tackle and appears to be in line to make that his starting position.

“Just how big he is and how light he is on his feet for his size,” Mouser said of Goodman. “... Like, it's hard for us. We've tried to find ways for that guy to fail so that we can [teach]. He's very smart, he's very cerebral. How can we give him tough looks, and how can we give him different techniques to go and be successful and learn through adversity? But he's done a good job, just raw talent, and he's going to be a guy that we lean on for a long time here.”

Running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) runs ball in fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Martin showed Penn State fans what he’s capable of in the Pinstripe Bowl, rushing 20 times for 101 yards behind an offensive line missing four of its five starters. Now, he’s doing it for Penn State’s new coaching staff in a backfield that includes transfers Carson Hansen (Iowa State) and James Peoples (Ohio State).

Mouser said Martin (6-1, 204) has gained 15 pounds since January and that “he looks like a different guy.” Martin worked simultaneously with Hansen and Peoples at practice on Thursday, taking the first reps in pass-catching situations.

“Quinton Martin is another guy that we've challenged, and it would have been really easy for that guy with the transfers that we brought in here to feel sorry for himself or to think that he's being cheated,” Mouser said. “He hasn't at all, he's wanting to work and he's gonna be a guy that we find ways to get the ball to everywhere that he can. So he's been really good.”

Wide receiver Amarion Jackson

A class of 2026 signee, first with Iowa State and then with Penn State, Jackson was the first name Mouser mentioned when discussing players who have been spring surprises.

Jackson (6-2, 195) was a 3-star recruit at Millard South High in Omaha, Nebraska, where he caught 40 career touchdown passes and won two state titles. He spent his first few weeks at Penn State playing safety before switching to receiver, where Mouser said Jackson has “skyrocketed” up the depth chart at the position.

“To start out at safety for three weeks and move them over, there’s a guy [who has] skyrocketed up the depth chart already,” Mouser said. “So I think just from being a guy that maybe I expected to come in here and not struggle, but just be a little bit green, he's been [a surprise].”

Quarterback Connor Barry

Some drill work with Penn State QBs (in order) Connor Barry, Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans.



OC Taylor Mouser said Barry, a D3 transfer, has been “living” in the team’s Quarterback Lab. pic.twitter.com/kkC8zA1bHN — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 9, 2026

A former Division III quarterback, Barry has certainly impressed over spring practice, with head coach Matt Campbell calling him “the surprise so far” of camp nearly two weeks ago.

Barry has been taking No. 2 reps at quarterback because Alex Manske, recovering from an offseason procedure, is not practicing. During that time, Barry has made the most of his opportunity.

“[He] has been a guy that's done a good job,” Mouser said. “He's living in the Quarterback Lab. He's on the virtual reality. He's doing all the things that it takes to go out there and operate our offense when you don't have a guy with all the reps like Rocco [Becht] has. … I've been really impressed with what he's been able to do at quarterback.”

Center Brock Riker

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

Penn State’s new offense is loaded with Iowa State transfers, but Riker is ready to break through from Texas State. Riker (whose hometown is Brock, Texas) was a key portal signing for offensive line coach Ryan Clanton after he was named a freshman All-American last season.

Riker has gained 25 pounds since arriving at Penn State, weighing in at 295 with the potential to reach 305, Campbell said. And with Pinstripe Bowl starter Dom Rulli injured, Riker has been the No. 1 center, which Mouser said he’s handling well.

“[Center has] always been the engine that’s kind of run our offense,” Mouser said. “When we’ve had a really good center, we’ve been good. … I think Riker has the brains to be able to do that, so I’ve tried to cater it more to him, being the new guy. He was not an Iowa State guy, he’s not a Penn State guy, but he’s going to be the glue to all of it.”

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