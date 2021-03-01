NFL Draft Monday Bible Projects a Penn State Reunion in Denver

In its latest mock draft, NFL Draft Bible foreshadows an interesting reunion of Nittany Lions in Denver.

NFL Draft Bible's weekly NFL mock drafts have offered some unique insight into who might select the top Penn State players. But this week's mock makes an even more tantalizing projection.

NFL Draft Bible has both linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Jayson Oweh headed to the Denver Broncos in the 2021 draft. That certainly is a first. Further, it would make Denver a popular franchise among Penn State fans, considering the roster also includes receivers DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler.

The mock draft has Denver selecting Parsons with its first-round pick at No. 9 overall. That would make Parsons the first defensive player off the board.

"The Denver Broncos could be heavily involved in the quarterback conversation but unfortunately, the drop off after the top four is massive," writes Ryan Roberts of NFL Draft Bible. "Instead, they opt for the best player available here in Parsons, a versatile defender who can line up at various positions. He brings a dynamic element to the second level that the Broncos currently lack."

Later, Roberts predicts that Denver will revisit Penn State on its draft board by selecting Oweh in the second round at No. 40 overall. That's quite a twin-bill of Nittany Lions headed to the Broncos.

Parsons and Oweh are scheduled to participate in Penn State's Pro Day on March 25. The NFL Network's Kim Jones recently asked coach James Parsons who he thought would run the faster 40-yard dash.

"I said Jayson, and Micah wasn't very happy about that," Franklin told NFL Network. "I think both of them are going to open a bunch of eyes."

We'll find out at Pro Day in three weeks.

For much more on the NFL draft, visit NFL Draft Bible's site, which offers scouting reports, mocks and all the latest draft news.

Read more

Micah Parsons ranked as the best linebacker in the NFL draft

Penn State quarterback prospect Cade Klubnik goes deep into the recruiting process

Tight ends coach Ty Howle played for Joe Paterno and Bill O'Brien and now coaches for James Franklin

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.