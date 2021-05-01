Scouting Penn State's Day 3 Draft Possibilities

Three down, four to go for Penn State in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Pat Freiermuth were selected in the first two rounds, leaving Shaka Toney, Michal Menet, Will Fries and Lamont Wade as Penn State's remaining draft-eligible alumni.

Toney is all but certain to get drafted, and could be a steal for the right team. But what about Menet, Fries and Wade? Here's the scouting report, via NFL Draft Bible.

Michal Menet

Position: Center

Position rank: No. 10

Draft projection: Preferred free agent

Scouting report: Menet possesses sound technique, proper hand placement, and frequently generates force in the run game by locking his elbows when engaged with defenders. He gets out of his stance extremely fast, while demonstrating quick feet and natural athleticism. Menet struggles at times when climbing to second-level defenders, not for a lack of athleticism but because he takes poor angles to linebackers in space. Improvement in this area will be critical to Menet’s development at the next level.

In pass protection, Menet shows a high level of awareness. He constantly plays with his head and eyes up to protect both A gaps. He’s able to fluidly transition step when defenders cross his face along the interior defensive line. Menet is inconsistent when redirecting oncoming defenders, particularly when faced with a true nose tackle. Possesses the fundamentals, athleticism and skill-set to last at the next level, but his lack of elite size and length puts him on the draft bubble.

Will Fries

Position: Guard

Position rank: No. 19

Draft projection: Preferred free agent

Scouting report: A true mauler, Fries plays with extreme grit and power, oftentimes driving defenders through the ground. He possesses plenty of strength in his upper half and owns a thick lower half. When Fries sets his anchor, he’s tough to move off of his spot and holds his blocks well due to his vice grip on defenders. His upper body strength allows him to move defenders out of running lanes and create space for his running back to work into the second level.

His most prolific trait is his ability to run block in the trenches. In addition, his strength to move defenders of all sizes can set him apart from some of the other Day 3 offensive line prospects. Fries’ ability to pass block is going to need refining at the next level. His technique isn’t quite up to par as you’d like to see from a redshirt senior. His hands and feet don’t always work in sync at the point of attack. He can find his hands in a spot that gives him strong leverage but his feet can go stagnant at times, which leaves him vulnerable to defenders. When Fries does get his feet moving, he tends to overset and find himself lunging, which puts him off-balance and in a vulnerable state. He’s not the most nimble or athletic offensive tackle in the draft and projects best as a guard. The fact that he has played all around the offensive line will bode well for his value as a utility swingman backup.

Lamont Wade

Position: Safety

Position rank: No. 20

Scouting report: A safety with the body of a cornerback, Wade is an interesting case study when it comes to defensive back play. He was utilized as a nickel for the Nittany Lions, but he doesn’t have the type of natural man-coverage ability that is valued at the position. He has decent urgency in the run game and will fight to make plays, although the lack of strength can make it tough to overcome blockers. His instincts and intelligence help to keep him alive from snap-to-snap and his range is acceptable when working on the back end.

Wade will need to improve his footwork and hand usage in man coverage if he is going to stay around as a nickel when he fits a training camp. The more natural position will likely be as a true safety who can avoid getting tangled up close to the line of scrimmage. Wade’s path to the 53-man roster will likely run through special teams, and if he can’t contribute early in that role, he may end up as a practice squad stash for the next couple years. With the right development, he could become a viable backup in the NFL, but the overall upside is only modest.

