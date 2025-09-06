No. 2 Penn State Is Laboring as a Big Favorite Over FIU
STATE COLLEGE | No. 2 Penn State is in a surprising struggle with FIU, leading the Panthers 10-0 at halftime. The Nittany Lions intercepted a pass, blocked a punt and nearly broke a punt return for a score. But the offense mustered very little in the first half, which ended with FIU blocking Penn State's 53-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds.
Before the game, FIU coach Willie Simmons said he brought the Panthers to Beaver Stadium seeking to "make history" as 41.5-point underdogs. Can they? A look at Penn State's erratic first half.
Penn State's offense is laboring
Penn State's offense had a frustrating first half, which resulted in boos on its last three series and into halftime. The Nittany Lions pushed all six of their possessions into FIU territory. Those series ended with one touchdown. The Nittany Lions failed on two fourth-down conversions and punted for the first time this season. Quarterback Drew Allar also was sacked on 3rd-and-8 in the red zone with 53 seconds remaining.
Allar did not have it in the first half. He went 9 for 17 for just 68 yards and opened 1-for-5. Allar missed open receivers, had a miscommunication on a route with Kyron Hudson and got away with an under-floated deep ball to Trebor Pena that benefited from pass interference. His touchdown pass to Khalil Dinkins resulted from a lot of misdirection that left Dinkins alone in the end zone.
Otherwise, the first-half offense had trouble challenging FIU. The Nittany Lions totaled just 190 yards of offense, went 2-for-8 on third down and averaged a mere 8.1 yards per completion. Penn State totaled 39 of those yards on a last-minute drive attempt to get into field-goal range.
Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen looked a bit more lively than last week, but each was corraled in short-yardage plays. Allen was stuffed on 4th-and-short in the second quarter. They combined for 98 first-half yards, 32 more than the ran for vs. Nevada in Week 1, but the run game still isn't dominant enough.
The Nittany Lions have had chances
Penn State's defense and special teams certainly have given the offense opportunity. Penn State got it second big-man interception of the year, when defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. picked off Keyone Jenkins. Fellow tackle Zane Durant had the interception last week.
Dom DeLuca blocked the third punt of his career, and punter Gabriel Nwosu had his first attempt of the year downed at the 2-yard line. But Penn State did not score off the turnover or the blocked punt.
Quick thoughts
Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher returned to the lineup for the first time since the 2023 Peach Bowl. He didn't look rusty, generating several backfield pressures on FIU's quarterback.
Tight end Luke Reynolds led Penn State with four receptions for 41 yards in the first half.
Simmons, the FIU coach, was asked this week about the story of David vs. Goliath: "The key thing from David and Goliath was that David was prepared," Simmons said. FIU has looked pretty prepared so far. Can they keep it a game in the second half?
Up next
Penn State concludes the non-conference schedule Sept. 13, when it hosts Villanova at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
