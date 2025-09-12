Penn State Adds Another Field Advertisement at Beaver Stadium
Penn State has added another advertising logo to the field at Beaver Stadium after signing a multi-year deal with Amica Mutual Insurance Company. Penn State announced the deal Friday, one week after making public its 10-year apparrel contract with adidas that takes effect in July 2026.
Amica logos were visible on the field at Beaver Stadium before last week's Penn State vs. FIU game. West Shore Home also has logos on the field as part of its field naming-rights contract with Penn State.
In a news release, Penn State said that Amica will receive placement of two field logos, signage at Beaver Stadium and other athletics venues and ad placements for the Nittany Lions' gameday arrival and on Signing Day material. Terms of the deal were not released.
“This new partnership with Penn State Athletics allows Amica to strengthen our presence in Pennsylvania by connecting with and supporting Penn State’s powerhouse athletic programs,” Ted Shallcross, president and CEO of Amica, said in a statement. “As an organization deeply committed to excellence, we’re thrilled to engage with Penn State’s passionate fan base.”
Penn State said that Playfly, its media rights-holder, negotiated the dea with Amica. Penn State shifted its media rights contract to Playfly in 2024, and the company also is part of the athletic department's NIL intiatives.
Penn State continues seeking new revenue streams
The addition of another field logo represents Penn State's move to generate additional athletics revenue via outside partnerships. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft negotiated not only the deals with West Shore Home and Playfly but also contracts with new vendors in ticketing and catering.
Penn State's 10-year contract with adidas, which takes effect July 1, represents the most high-profile marketing deal of Kraft's tenure. It could be worth a much as $300 million over the next decade, according to the Centre Daily Times, and brings potentially substantial benefits regarding NIL opportunities.
“From the field to the court, the mat to the pitch, this partnership goes far beyond uniforms, it is unlike anything else in the marketplace," Kraft said in a statement announcing the adidas deal. "adidas is making an unprecedented commitment to Penn State: delivering record investment in our department, groundbreaking NIL and marketing opportunities, and access to technology and innovation that no other program can match. This agreement sets a new industry standard, fueling championship performances, empowering our student-athletes to grow their personal brands, and creating unmatched platforms for them to shine on the national and global stage. Together, we’re building something that will transform what’s possible for Penn State Athletics and for every student-athlete who wears the Blue & White.”
Penn State is pursuing these partnerships to fund an athletic department with significant new expenses. Penn State is self-funding the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in 2027. Penn State is juggling multiple other athletics projects, including a new soccer facility, a practice bubble and the recently completed Greenberg Indoor Sports Complex. Penn State also is in the first year of college athletics' revenue-sharing program born from the cases involved in the House settlement.
"The enhancements to Beaver Stadium will create significant new revenue and increase philanthropy opportunities that will allow us to reinvest funds into all of our student-athletes and allow athletics to continue to be self-supporting," Kraft told Penn State's Board of Trustees in 2024. "Equally as important, by equipping the stadium for these events, we’ll be able to increase the number of visitors to the region, which will help bolster the local economy."