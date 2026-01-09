What We Learned About Penn State on Day 7 of the Transfer Portal

Penn State's top-ranked transfer portal class added two more players, including a defensive tackle from Utah, on Thursday, as coach Matt Campbell continues remaking the Nittany Lions roster. Penn State has been among the busiest teams in the portal, bringing in 26 players to rank behind only Oklahoma State and Iowa State (31 each as of Thursday night).

The Nittany Lions also lost another wide receiver, their seventh to the portal, making the position a priority of the window's final week. Before getting to the Day 7 recap, check out Penn State's moves on Day 6, Day 5 and Day 4.

Penn State's updated portal numbers

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

49: Penn State players transferring out

26: Players transferring in

20: Iowa State players transferring in

7: Penn State wide receivers in the portal

1: Penn State's transfer class ranking, according to 247Sports

Penn State adds defensive tackle from Utah

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is chased by Utah Utes safety Alaka'i Gilman (11) and defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi (98). | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having lost seven defensive tackles, including five to the transfer portal, Penn State needs interior linemen. Utah's Dallas Vakalahi (6-2, 318 pounds) brings size to a defensive line looking for more of it under coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Vakalahi, who has two seasons of eligibility, played in nine games for the Utes, making 11 tackles, including a season-high three against Kansas State. He led Utah's true freshmen with 16 tackles in 2024. Vakalahi, a Utah native who was a 3-star prospect in high school, is the fourth defensive tackle to commit to Penn State through the portal.

The Nittany Lions also received a commitment from offensive lineman Hunter Albright, who heads to Penn State after one season at Saint Francis, which is reclassifying to Division III. Albright, who arrives as a walk-on, played high school football at Hollidaysburg.

Major turnover at receiver

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell reacts after making a catch against Kansas during the third quarter. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman Matt Outten on Thursday became the seventh Penn State wide receiver to enter the portal. With four others exhausting their eligibility, including all three starters, Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser have a rebuild at the position.

That makes the Iowa State signees critically important. Campbell is bringing four Iowa State receivers to Penn State, including the team's top three pass-catchers last season. Chief among them are Brett Eskildsen (30 catches, 526 yards) and Chase Sowell (32 catches, 500 yards).

Penn State isn't finished at the position. According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions are pursuing multiple portal receivers, including Ohio State's Quincy Porter, a former 5-star recruit who is among the top-10 receivers in the portal.

This will be a fascinating test of Penn State's spending strategy: Will Campbell prioritize a true No. 1 receiver in the portal or spread money across multiple position groups in the roster rebuild?

Staying and going

Outten headlines Thursday's departure list, along with freshman offensive lineman Michael Troutman III. Offensive lineman Celeb Brewer announced that he will remain with the program. Brewer, a redshirt freshman, has yet to play for the Nittany Lions. He was a 3-star prospect at Wyomissing (Pa.) High and a top-15 player in Pennsylvania in the 2024 recruiting class.

Penn State has been fairly successful in retaining young offensive linemen, with Brewer joining Cooper Cousins, Garrett Sexton and Malachi Goodman.

James Franklin continues recruiting Penn State

Virginia Tech Hokies football coach ames Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before a game at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech coach James Franklin brought more than 10 coaches and staff members with him from Penn State, including offensive coordinator Ty Howle and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien. He flipped 10 recruits from Penn State's 2026 class and now is working on the portal contingent, with six Nittany Lions currently set to follow Franlkin to Virginia Tech.

Franklin's most important signing would be former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has yet to announce his decision but is expected to choose the Hokies. Franklin also is expected to sign former Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds, whom Franklin signed at Penn State as a 5-star prospect in 2024.

Four confirmed Nittany Lions headed to Blacksburg are tight end Matt Henderson, receiver Jeff Exinor Jr., defensive end Daniel Jennings and linebacker Keon Wylie.

Elsewhere, former Penn State safety King Mack found a new home quickly, committing to North Carolina State. Mack began his career at Penn State in 2023, played at Alabama in 2024, returned to Penn State in 2025 and is headed to North Carolina State for 2026.

