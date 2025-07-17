Penn State Announces New Football Season-Ticket Offer for 2025
Penn State is offering football fans a one-year opportunity to buy new season tickets. The athletic department announced that it will sell a limited number of Penn State football season tickets for the 2025 home schedule, which begins Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.
According to Penn State's ticketing website, the season tickets will be offered only for the 2025 football season and will not be renewable for 2026. However, fans who buy season tickets will have priority over the general public when buying new season tickets for 2026.
Season-ticket prices range from $469 to $1,156, with the cheapest seats requiring no donation to the Nittany Lion Club. Other tickets require NLC donations ranging from $100 to $600. Some of the seats represent savings over single-game ticket pricing for Penn State's seven home football games.
For example, tickets for the Penn State-Oregon game at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27 could be the most expensive in program history. Verified tickets started at $310, including fees, for 2025 "Penn State White Out" game, while verified tickets for home games against Northwestern and Indiana start at $107.
The location of the season tickets being offered is unique as well. Penn State is selling some season tickets in Beaver Stadium's lower bowl, including some in choice locations on the 50-yard line. Other tickets are located in new sections that will be part of the temporary seating for Penn State's 2025 season.
Penn State will install about 7,400 temporary seats on the East and West sides of Beaver Stadium. The majority of these seats will be located on the stadium's West side, which is undergoing the bulk of the current $700 million renovation. But Penn State also will install temporary seating locations on two East side decks adjacent to Beaver Stadium's suites.
Season tickets in these East side temporary seats will cost $705, including a $200 Nittany Lion Club donation. A majority of the season tickets available in the West side temporary seating are priced the same.
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has said that the football team has about 94,000 season-ticket holders and a waiting list to buy them. Penn State ranked second nationally last season in average attendance (108,083 per game) to Michigan. That included the Nittany Lions' first-roundCollege Football Playoff home win over SMU in December. It was the third-highest average attendance in Beaver Stadium history. The program also set a single-game attendance
record (111,030) vs. Ohio State last season.
Penn State has positioned the Beaver Stadium renovation as vital to making the venue a year-round entertainment option. However, the stadium's core product is Penn State football, which remains the renovation's priority.
"I believe that Beaver Stadium is one of the most iconic buildings in all of sports," Kraft said. "So it keeps Beaver Stadium around for generations to come. It will provide us an increased revenue stream for us. I think we will continue to have the best gameday experience in the country."
In other football ticket news, Iowa announced Thursday that about 1,000 tickets remain for the Nittany Lions-Hawkeyes game Oct. 18 at Kinnick Stadium. Penn State is visiting Iowa for the first time since 2001. Iowa said home games vs. Indiana and Minnesota are sold out.