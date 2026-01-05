What We Learned About Penn State on Day 3 of the Transfer Portal

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has begun his inbound program from Iowa State, loading up on former Cyclones on Day 3 of the transfer portal window. Campbell's first 14 portal commitments are from Iowa State's 2025 roster, including two quarterbacks and two top defensive players.

Twelve of those players committed to Penn State on Sunday, by far the busiest day of additions for Campbell and Penn State. Meanwhile, Penn State lost three more defensive players to the portal, including a starter who said he felt "undervalued." A total of 40 Nittany Lions so far have entered the portal, which closes Jan. 16.

Matt Campbell prioritizes Iowa State's top players

Twelve former Iowa State players committed to Penn State on a whirlwind Sunday, led by quarterback Rocco Becht. The senior was Campbell's three-year starter at Iowa State, where he won 26 games and led the Cyclones to the Big 12 title game in 2024.

This move seemed inevitable, as Penn State completely overhauls its quarterback room, and Becht immediately becomes the program's on-field leader. Campbell loves Becht, and the quarterback always appeared destined for Penn State when his entire offensive staff moved to State College.

Of the 13 Cyclones who are now Nittany Lions, here are some of the top players who committed Sunday.

Marcus Neal Jr.: The safety was named third-team All-Big 12 last season after leading Iowa State in solo tackles (40), tackles for loss (11) and interceptions (two). He was a top-100 player in the portal, according to 247Sports, and a target because of his size (6-1, 215 pounds) and production.

Neal was the first defensive player to commit to Penn State from the portal, following initial commitments from tight end Benjamim Brahmer, who led Iowa State in receptions last season, and freshman offensive lineman Will Thompkins (6-5, 300).

Carson Hansen: It made sense for Campbell to bring Hansen with him to Happy Valley, considering Penn State lost four running backs (two to the NFL, two others to the portal). Hansen often was the Cyclones’ best offensive player in 2025, totaling 952 rushing yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 134 receiving yards. It was the second year in a row he amassed at least 800 total yards.

Brett Eskilden: The wide receiver was among Becht's top targets, with Brahmer, and can make explosive plays. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch, with eight of his 30 receptions going for 20+ yards.

Alex Manske: The Iowa State quarterback was the highest-rated Big 12 prospect of the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to On3, ranking as the No. 55 player and No. 8 quarterback nationally. He played in three games, completing 4 of 5 passes, and likely will be Becht's backup next season with four years of eligibility remaining.

Kooper Ebel: The 6-4, 235-pound linebacker tied with Neal for the team lead in tackles (77), including eight for losses. The junior was a three-year starter at Iowa State and a favorite of Campbell. "I don't know if there's a better defensive player in the Big 12 right now than him," Campbell said in November.

Defensive retention remains an issue

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions have lost plenty of defensive talent to the portal, including three more players Sunday in linebacker Amare Campbell, cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. and defensive tackle Kaleb Artis. Campbell is among Penn State's biggest departures from a group of four defensive starters who would have made a difference next season.

Campbell was a two-year starter at North Carolina and Penn State who said he felt "undervalued" by both programs. Campbell led Penn State in tackles (103) and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Nittany Lions' win over Rutgers.

Campbell wrote a very personal statement in announcing his decision, which he began by saying, "This one hurts, man."

Other key defensive losses include defensive ends Zuriah Fisher, Chaz Coleman and Jaylen Harvey; cornerbacks A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II; safeties King Mack and Antonio Belgrave-Shorter and defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam.

Offensive line returns a leader and a 5-star prospect

Center Dom Rulli announced his decision to return for a fifth season, adding backbone to an offensive line room that has done well with retention. Campbell brought back two likely starters in Anthony Donkoh and Cooper Cousins, along with contributors Garrett Sexton, Chimdy Onoh and freshman Owen Aliciene.

Penn State also got a re-commitment from tackle Malachi Goodman, a 5-star prospect from the 2025 class who did not play this season. Goodman was part of a Paramount+ series that followed four 5-star freshmen from the Big Ten.

Rulli (6-3, 292 pounds) made his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl, playing a career-high 78 snaps and grading as the Nittany Lions' top offensive lineman in the game, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in all 13 games last season, earning a role on special teams, and could be in line for a larger focus next season.

Rulli also is among the team's most popular players and an offensive leader. Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who was Rulli's roommate, was among those celebrating the center's decision.

