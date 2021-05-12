Penn State Commit Drew Allar to Play in All-American Bowl

Quarterback Drew Allar, who committed to Penn State in March, has made another major commitment: He will play in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl.

The annual showcase is among the premier high school showcases in the country, featuring 100 of the nation's top senior football players. In the past seven years, more than 200 All-American Bowl alumni have been drafted, including 40 in the first round.

A record 46 alumni were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The 2022 game will be held in January in San Antonio.

Allar (6-5, 220 pounds) is a four-star prospect from Ohio who threw for 2,962 yards and 6 touchdowns last season for Medina High.

Allar recently attended an Elite 11 regional camp in Indianapolis, where he displayed one of the strongest arms at the event. According to SI All-American's Brian Smith, Allar demonstrated a "high ceiling" at the camp.

"One of the biggest arm talents in the country, Allar provided proof that he’s capable of making a bevy of different passes," Smith wrote. "Penn State will be adding a truly skilled passer to its quarterback room."

Allar had more than two dozen college offers, with Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Washington among those joining Penn State on the list. Bryan Driskell of SI.com's Irish Breakdown called Allar "one of the most underrated but extremely talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class."

"Allar is an incredibly talented young signal-caller, and his upside is as high as any quarterback in the class," Driskell wrote. "If you're one who likes comparisons, current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a great comp for Allar due to his comparable size, athleticism, big arm but also the fact he's still quite raw as a passer."

