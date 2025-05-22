Penn State Commit Troy Huhn Earns Invite to Elite 11 Finals
Future Penn State quarterback Troy Huhn received an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in June, giving him an opportunity to showcase his skills at the nation's top competition for high school quarterbacks. Elite 11 announced Huhn's invitation on social media.
Huhn, a 4-star prospect in Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class, earned the invitation during the recent Elite 11 regional quarterback camp in State College. Huhn traveled from California to attend the camp with fellow Penn State quarterback recruit Peyton Falzone, who committed to the Nittany Lions this spring.
Huhn will be a senior at Mission Hills High near San Diego, where he has become one of California's top players. Huhn is a top-30 player in the state and the 20th-ranked quarterback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Penn State's 2026 class in June 2024, choosing the Nittany Lions from an offer sheet that included Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Huhn is the latest in a line of Penn State quarterbacks who have competed at the Elite 11 Finals. He follows Jaxon Smolik, Ethan Grunkemeyer,, Drew Allar and Trace McSorley, now on Penn State's staff as assistant quarterbacks coach.
The Elite 11 Finals brings together the nation's top high school quarterbacks for a three-day competition that features training and development, on-field drills and classroom instruction. At the end of the competition, 11 quarterbacks make the event's Elite 11 roster. This year's Elite 11 Finals will be held June 17-19 at Mira Costa High in Los Angeles.
Quarterbacks invited to the 2025 Elite 11 Finals include Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, the nation's fifth-ranked recruit according to the 247Sports Composite; Texas commit Dia Bell; Washington commit Derek Zammit, who earned an invite at the State College regional; and USC commit Jonas Williams.