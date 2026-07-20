Penn State's Cooper Cousins, Matt Campbell Nominated for Their 'Good Works'

Penn State's Matt Campbell and Cooper Cousins are nominated for the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, joining forces as a new head coach and returning player for the Nittany Lions. Cousins is among 162 college football players recognized for their "leadership in service, adacamics and athletics," according to the American Football Coaches Association.

Cousins, a junior offensive lineman, has been one of Penn State's most visible players in the community. Last year, Cousins represented Team IMPACT at its national Game Day Gala, where he spoke to more than 1,000 supporters of the organization's mission.

Team IMPACT is a national organization that pairs college athletes and programs with children facing long-term health issues. The event raised more than $3.3 million.

Cousins in 2024 met Gannon Kupko Jr., 10, of York, Pennsylvania, who was born three months prematurely and undergoes daily chemotherapy to manage immune dysfunction. Kupko has become a part of the Penn State football program.

.@PennStateFball prioritizes community engagement and works closely with @goteamimpact, an organization that matches student athletes with children who have serious illnesses and disabilities.



OL Cooper Cousins has developed a very special relationship with Gannon - a young… pic.twitter.com/pkpUnJ8YCI — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 29, 2025

"You are the reason we're better," Cousins said during his speech at the 2025 Team IMPACT event. "You inspire us to work harder, love deeper, and laugh a little louder. You're not just part of the team… You are the team."

Cousins said he was inspired by former teammate Nick Dawkins, who won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2024 for his commitment to community service. Dawkins founded the Dawkins Family Foundation, which provides educational and enrichment opportunities for kids. The foundation also presents three scholarships, one in in honor of Darryl Dawkins, Nick's late father.

Cousins has played in 28 games, starting two, in his two seasons with Penn State. He is the projected starter at right guard this season and has become one of Campbell's biggest supporters among the returning players. Cousins in fact led the charge for players to stay at Penn State after Campbell was hired last December.

“We believe in this place, we love this place,” Cousins said earlier this year. “... This place is truly something special. And I was never thinking about leaving a place like Penn State.”

Campbell has prioritized community service at each of his head-coaching stops, from Toledo to Iowa State to Penn State. He founded Victory Day while at Toledo and carried the tradition from Ames to State College. The event gives children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in drills with players.

In fact, several Nittany Lions said that Campbell immediately announced community-service initiatives upon taking over in December. That was part of a culture change within the Penn State program.

“We’re taking it so seriously this year,” Cousins said during the team's day with kids from the THON Explorers Program. "... It’s huge, but it’s something special that not a lot of other places have, and I’m thankful that I’ve got to be a part of it over these past couple years.”

Had to make sure the new squad knows Gannon Jr. is the man around here 💪#WeAre | @GoTeamIMPACT pic.twitter.com/GGG7jY37UE — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 20, 2026

Druing THON weekend in February, Penn State defensive end Max Granville organized a fundraiser in which players contributed NIL earnings to THON. Campbell doubled what they raised. He also Four Diamonds, Campbell pledged to double whatever the players raised.

"When you can serve and make a difference in the lives of others, it's like your true fulfillment in life," Campbell said. "At the end of the day, all these wins and records that you may break, or great days and great games, people forget that. But they're not going to forget how you treated people."

Serving others & making a difference



Congratulations to @Cousins_Cooper and Coach Campbell, who have been named 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees. pic.twitter.com/7e3m6e8qhN — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 20, 2026

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