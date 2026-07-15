Penn State's 2026 Roster Is About More Than Who Transferred

Yes, Penn State will carry a heavy Iowa State influence this season, and they players have heard your jokes about East Ames and "Nittany Cyclones." Returning Penn State receiver Koby Howard knows what it's like to feel out of place at home.

"I'm technically a new guy, even though I stayed at Penn State," Howard said.

In fact, more than 50 returning Nittany Lions signed with Matt Campbell after the Pinstripe Bowl, including some of the most important players of the head coach's rebuild. So while Iowa State and the transfer portal will impact Penn State's depth chart tremendously, they won't override those returning players who matter.

Here's a look at the core group of returning Nittany Lions who will determine the team's success, from offense to defense and special teams.

Penn State's key returning players on offense

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, left, enjoys the scene at Beaver Stadium for the men's hockey game between Penn State and Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell needed an anchor to his offensive line and got two in Anthony Donkoh and Cooper Cousins. Donkoh is a two-year starter at guard and tackle, the team's most productive lineman and a voice of experience and unity in the room.

He also could follow the Vega Ioane path to the draft. While not likely a first-rounder, Donkoh will be a Day 2 pick since he has position versatility and is returning to his primary spot at right tackle. Look for him as an All-Big Ten player.

And because Donkoh is moving back to right tackle, Cousins gets the right guard spot to himself. Cousins was a role-playing lineman last year, losing some time due to injury, but a firm companion to Donkoh if both are healthy. He also has become a champion of Matt Campbell and a role-model kind of player in the program. Campbell did well to sign both.

In the backfield, Quinton Martin Jr. is not the de facto third back behind transfers Carson Hansen and James Peoples. He could be the lead by midseason. Martin followed his breakthrough game at the Pinstripe Bowl with a spring in which he gained weight, maintained it (which had been difficult) and impressed position coach Savon Huggins with his power and agility. We like Martin to be competitive in this backfield.

Same with tight end Andrew Rappleyea and receiver Koby Howard. Rappleyea and Iowa State transfer Ben Brahmer bonded through spring and will form a tantalizing 12-personnel combination for coordinator Taylor Mouser. A healthy Rappleyea can run, too, making him a legit big-play threat.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Which is what Howard wants to be as well. After averaging 19 yards per catch last year, Howard has found a kinship with teammate Brett Eskildsen (they went to Los Angeles together for offseason training) and a value add with Campbell.

"I did my research on him," Howard said. "How he turned Iowa State around is one of the reasons I decided to stay. And I feel like I'm a great fit for the offense.

Penn State's key returning players on defense

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy tosses a medicine ball during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of Campbell's most important offseason moves were to retain linebacker Tony Rojas and cornerback Zion Tracy. They're two of the best players on the roster.

A healthy Rojas (he recently got a positive progress report from strength coach Reid Kagy) is coordinator D'Anton Lynn's most versatlie defensive player. He'll blitz, cover receivers and play sideline-to-sideline.

Tracy's probably No. 2 on that list, since he can play three secondary positions and might lead the team in snaps even if he doesn't start. Penn State should get him involved in the return game as well.

Penn State's defensive line has multiple questions, not the least of which is this: Will Max Granville be healthy in his return? He and fellow edge rusher Yvan Kemajou represented major returns for Campbell, whose defense needs talent at defensive end.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville runs onto the field for the 2025 Blue-White /game at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Granville has plenty of it, though he didn't play last year and missed spring drills with a separate injury. But if he's fit, Granville could be Penn State's most productive pass-rusher.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith brought back most of his postion group, led by Tracy, Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson. Campbell has three high-level corners, all of whom could start anywhere in the country, to position around the secondary. Penn State was fortunate to hold together such a strong group.

Penn State's most underrated retention move

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) attempts a field goal against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you think a kicker's return isn't important, think again. Campbell stressed over Ryan Barker as much as anyone on the roster. Bringing back an accurate, experienced kicker meant one fewer headache for the head coach.

Barkern tied with Indiana's Nico Radicic for the nation's top field-goal success rate last season (94.7 percent). He went 18-for-19, missing only from 50+ yards on a kick that was blocked, and missed just one extra point.

Barker will start the season with the highest hit rate (89.2 percent) in Penn State history. If he can add some consistent distance (his career-long is 49), Barker will be a bigger weapon for the Nittany Lions.

One more under-the-radar returner is long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick, who hopes to follow Tyler Duzansky and Chris Stoll to the NFL

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