Penn State Football Stock Watch: 5 Players Poised to Make Major Impacts in 2026

The dominant theme behind Penn State's 2026 season revolves around change. Head coach Matt Campbell has made it a centerpiece of how he talks about the program.

We have to use our scars as our superpower to navigate ourselves through what we're all going through, and that's change," Campbell said after spring practice. "And usually if we can use our scars, our wisdom of what history has taught us, let's put those things on the table, let's understand that, and then let's do everything in our power to be the best version of us coming out of this."

Change will involve not only the roster and depth chart themselves but also who rises through them. Some will be returning players, others will be transfers seeking breakthroughs in new environments. Here's a look at five Penn State stock-up players poised to make impacts this season.

Cornerback Daryus Dixson

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixson was among Penn State's top freshmen in training camp last year, the kind of player whose consistent rise would earn him playing time. This season, he''ll be one of Penn State's most important players in a secondary that will be a team strength.

Dixson likely will start at cornerback, perhaps Penn State's most loaded position, where he could earn the lockdown role. He broke up a career-high three passes in the Pinstripe Bowl (half his season total) and moved through the secondary with confidence.

With Dixson, Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy at cornerback, Penn State will be tough to throw against. And Dixson, just a sophomore, might be the best of the group.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State had to rebuild its defensive tackle room with more than numbers. Coordinator D'Anton Lynn sought size, so the Nittany Lions brought in four transfers who weighed at least 319 pounds. Nnodim is the stock-up player in the group.

At Oklahoma State last year, Nnodim played as part of a rotation, which he'll do again at Penn State. However, he's building a bigger role, having asserted himself as a dominant one-on-one player in drills. He's also moving better, having gone from 319 to 310 pounds.

“I think the best thing that happened to me is being surrounded by a great coach, great teammates and everything,” Nnodim said at Lift For Life. “I couldn't do this by myself, I just had to come here after that tour, just get around the right guys, get around the right coaches.”

Running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin (25) carries the ball during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin and Dixson turned their Pinstripe Bowl performances into launch pads, no easy feat considering the circumstances. Martin hadn't run the football all season. Against Clemson, he ran 20 times for 101 yards in a breakout performance that could have been his last in a Penn State uniform.

But Martin found common ground with Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who have become quick fans. Martin has gained weight (he was up to 212 pounds on the last roster release) and didn't back down from a competitive room headlined by transfers Carson Hansen and James Peoples.

"I really enjoy how he approaches his journey right now," Campbell said. "Obviously in the last game of the season, you saw a guy that’s got great talent and taking that talent and maturing into what’s the standard of excellence to play running back here, those are two different things. I think he has been purposeful and intentful."

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cousins was among the top freshmen on the 2024 roster, earning training-camp praise and snaps in all 16 games, primarily on special teams. But he didn't win a starting role in 2025 (a nagging injury contributed to that) and therefore played a rotational role on the line.

But Cousins is now one of the line's alphas and a player position coach Ryan Clanton will lean on. He's taking over at right guard for Anthony Donkoh, who shifts back to right tackle. They're a formidable combination both on field and off.

Cousins has become one of the offense's top voices and Campbell's biggest advocates. And he sees a clear identity on offense.

"Where this team's DNA is going to be is focusing on the fundamentals and being dominant, nasty and accountable," Cousins said. "We’re going to run the ball and keep running it until you stop us, and then we’re going to take our shot. And when we take our shots, we’re going to capitalize. I’d say that’s our identitry right now."

Wide receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No position group at Penn State will undergo a bigger litmus test this season than receiver. Within that group, Sowell is centerpiece.

A fifth-year senior playing at his fourth school, Sowell has the story from which legends are born. Essentially cut by Deion Sanders at Colorado, Sowell went from East Carolina to Iowa State reframing his career. He had great moments at both, along with injuries that threatened to topple it all.

Though he missed spring drills, Sowell expects to be ready for his final season, one he wants to get right at Penn State.

"I want to be the team that says, 'We brought Penn State back and we set a standard for what the new era of Penn State will be,'" Sowell said.

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