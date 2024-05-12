Penn State Football 2024 Forecast: A Defensive Line Ready to Crunch
Though Penn State lost two premier pass rushers to the NFL in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, the defense will remain a pass-rush force in 2024. The Penn State position breakdowns continue with a look at the defensive line, which again should be a strength for the Nittany Lions.
The Storyline
Robinson, the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick, and Isaac, who went to Baltimore in the third round, combined for 23.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season — two stats in which Penn State led the nation. But the next line of ends could be even better. Standout sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton enters a leadership role in his third season, and Abdul Carter makes the noteworthy switch to defensive end after finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks as a linebacker last year. Amin Vanover, an often-overlooked contributor, and second-year player Jameial Lyons are primed for breakouts.
On the interior, Penn State is the strongest it has been in years, even after leading the country in rushing defense last year. Why? The Lions haven’t really lost anyone, with Dvon Ellies — a likely captain this fall — and Hakeem Beamon returning for extra years of eligibility. Zane Durant and Coziah Izzard are still around for high-level rotations, while this year’s freshman class is loaded at defensive line. Reserve tackle Jordan van den Berg, who made 11 tackles in 11 games last season, is the only significant loss after transferring to Georgia Tech this offseason.
The Alphas
Dennis-Sutton is more than ready to be the go-to guy on Penn State’s defensive line. He made six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2023, learning from Isaac and Robinson. The former 5-star prospect was featured in Penn State’s special pass-rush packages, but he’ll now be the focal point.
Ellies and Durant are both alphas as the starting defensive tackles. Durant, while he remains a slightly undersized defensive tackle, is one of the highest-energy players on Penn State’s defense and is a true game-wrecker up the middle. His first career sack against Maryland in 2022 still resonates with fans, and Durant is a powerful and fast tackle with the ability to stop the run and rush the passer.
Ellies, meanwhile, brings one of the most motivating and professional voices to Penn State locker room. He has played a lot of football in Happy Valley and continually improved since playing in three games as a freshman in 2020. The Maryland product has put on good weight over the years, too, making him an ideal run stuffer through the middle. While he won’t get after the quarterback at a high rate, Ellies eats up double teams and put together 26 tackles and five tackles for loss in a strong 2023 campaign.
The Players You Don’t Know Yet
It might be cheating to put Carter in this section, but he’s re-introducing himself to the Big Ten with his move to defensive end. He was a known commodity at linebacker, compiling 105 total tackles, 16 for loss, and 11 sacks over two years. Carter has always been one of the flashiest players on Penn State’s defense, and coaches and teammates agreed that moving him closer to the ball should pay dividends. Strength coach Chuck Losey also said the staff has had no difficulties getting Carter’s body into shape at the new position.
Lyons, meanwhile, needs to be on fans’ radars this fall. He burst onto the scene with a crushing sack late in the Delaware game last season, learned the defense at a more efficient level this year and remains an athletic monster. The Philadelphia native has come a long way since starting his high school career as a defensive back, and he’s primed for a breakout in 2024, even if it comes in a rotation.
The Issues at the Position
Led by second-year position coach Deion Barnes, defensive line is one of the strongest positions on Penn State’s roster. If any issues exist with the group, figuring out its depth might be one. But Carter’s addition, and the high hopes for Lyons, mean Penn State has four bona fide ends to rack up sacks. There may be some room to see just how good this year’s large group of freshman defensive linemen is.
Can Penn State Win the Big Ten with this Position Group?
Without a doubt. Penn State led the country in rushing defense, tackles for loss and sacks in 2023. Even without its two best pass-rushers, the Lions have plenty waiting for their opportunities. The interior barely changed since putting up those numbers, either. As long as Tom Allen gets anywhere close to what Manny Diaz did as defensive coordinator the past few seasons, the Lions’ defensive line will be just fine.
