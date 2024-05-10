Penn State Football 2024 Forecast: A Game-Changing Tight End Returns
Penn State has one heck of a streak going at tight end, with each of its past four top contributors getting drafted onto NFL rosters (Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth and Mike Geiscki).
With Johnson gone to the New York Giants in the fourth round last month, it’s time to turn attention toward Penn State’s next set of tight ends, with another one at the top of the list likely to turn pro next season. Let’s break it down in the next installment of our Penn State 2024 football forecast.
The Storyline
For a time, not even Tyler Warren was sure whether he would return to Penn State or enter the 2024 NFL Draft. After leading Penn State with seven touchdown catches and finishing second with 422 receiving yards, Warren drew legitimate interest from NFL teams but decided to stick in Happy Valley for one more go, giving quarterback Drew Allar a game-changing option.
It’s an intriguing position group beyond Warren, one offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has called the “adjusters.” Redshirt junior Khalil Dinkins played a fair bit last season, especially in short-yardage situations, while redshirt freshmen Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer are starting to make noise. Tight ends coach Ty Howle also has former 4-star Jerry Cross alongside early enrollee and 5-star prospect Luke Reynolds. In other words, there’s a lot of talent in the room.
The Alpha
Warren is a prototypical tight end. At 6-6 and 259 pounds, he has been a top-tier red-zone target for Allar and has turned himself into a complete tight end over the last year-plus. He capped the 2023 season on a high note in the Peach Bowl, setting a Penn State bowl record with 127 receiving yards, which included a wild 75-yard scamper. He will be a security blanket and much, much more for Allar in what should be his final season in Happy Valley.
The Players You Don’t Know Yet
Rappleyea and Schlaffer seem poised to battle Dinkins for the No. 2 spot. Schlaffer received tons of praise during winter workouts, winning Howle’s “competitor of the day” nomination three times. The brother of former Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet, Schlaffer is familiar with Happy Valley and has a positive mindset toward this year’s position battle. He made three catches in the Blue-White Game.
Rappleyea, meanwhile, saw the field on scarce occasions last fall before making three grabs for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Blue-White Game. He gets a lot of Rob Gronkowski comparisons, as he boasts a huge frame and wears No. 87. But Rappleyea has a high competitive drive and will factor into the position this year. Both he and Schlaffer have all the measurables, too.
The Issues at the Position
Will two-tight sets be as effective (or common) in 2024 for Penn State?
With Johnson and Warren, Penn State played both tight ends at an absurdly high rate, partially because of a struggling receiving corps. Even if Kotelnicki opts for less usage of 12-personnel, the hole Johnson leaves will be incredibly difficult to fill. Penn State needs someone to emerge alongside Warren, whether it’s Dinkins, Rappleyea, Schlaffer or the dark horse Reynolds.
Can Penn State Win the Big Ten with this Position Group?
Yes. The ideal outcome in State College this season is seeing an improved receiving corps and offensive scheme under Kotelnicki, which would mean Warren’s excellence as the top tight end masks any depth questions at the position. The rest of the group, though, is unproven despite a lot of hype surrounding them, especially Rappleyea and Reynolds. If one can blossom alongside Warren, Penn State’s “adjusters” will be dangerous.
Max Ralph is a Penn State senior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in sports studies and Japanese. He previously covered Penn State football for two years with The Daily Collegian and has reported with the Associated Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter (X) @maxralph_ and Instagram @mralph_59.