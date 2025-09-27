Colts vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (How to Bet Jonathan Taylor)
NFL fans will learn a lot about this season when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Colts have been the most surprising team in the league to start the year, getting off to a 3-0 start while looking extremely impressive in the process. Now, we'll see just how good they are when they hit the road to take on the Rams.
You can find out my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets.
Colts vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 11.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kyren Williams OVER 70.5 Rushing yards (-105) via Caesars
- Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+240) via DraftKings
Jonathan Taylor OVER 11.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Jonathan Taylor to go OVER his receiving yards total is my No. 2 ranked player prop this week:
The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to find creative ways to get the ball in the hands of Jonathan Taylor. The Rams will load up the box, so the solution should be to give their star running back swing passes, screens, and other quick passes. If that's their game plan, he'll soar over 15.5 receiving yards on Sunday. He has already hit at least 16 yards in all three games this season.
Kyren Williams OVER 70.5 Rushing yards (-105)
The one weakness for the Colts so far this season has been their run defense. They rank 24th in opponent rush success rate and 27th in opponent rush EPA through the first three weeks this season. That should set up Kyren Williams to have a big game on Sunday. He's coming off a 94-yard performance against the Eagles and is averaging 75.3 yards per game this season.
Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Tyler Warren leads all Colts' pass-catchers in targets so far this season with 21. He has yet to find the end zone, but the Colts' tight end is getting plenty of looks, so we know the touchdowns are going to come sooner or later. Let's hope it's sooner, as we can bet on Warren at favorable +240 odds to find the end zone on Sunday.
