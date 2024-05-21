Penn State Football 2024 Forecast: A New Look for Linebacker U.
Penn State’s linebacker corps has a new look. Standout Abdul Carter will line up at defensive end, while stalwart outside linebacker Curtis Jacobs is off to the NFL after signing an undrafted free-agent agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yet some familiar names still headline the group, while a breakout freshman from 2023 is firmly in the fold. First-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen has a talented but slightly inexperienced group whose alignment could change next season as well. Linebackers are next in the Penn State position breakdown series.
The Storyline
Allen has to make up for 98 tackles (14.5 for loss) and seven sacks from 2023 with the loss of Jacobs and switch for Carter, who still will play some situational linebacker next season. Those two have been near the top of Penn State’s defensive leaderboards since beginning their respective Nittany Lion careers, and it won’t be easy to replace them.
Kobe King has turned himself into a fine leader at middle linebacker, while Dom DeLuca is a solid option since going from walk-on to scholarship contributor. Tony Rojas, the top freshman from last year’s defense, is the player to watch, as he’ll have the duty of replacing Carter’s contributions.
RELATED: Defensive coordinator Tom Allen says "defensive is where my heart is"
The Alphas
Two years ago, King was locked in a battle with Tyler Elsdon for the starting middle linebacker spot, which Elsdon ultimately won. But in his second season, King found more consistency and comfort in Manny Diaz’s defense, becoming the go-to Mike by the end of the year. In 2023, there was little doubt about King's starting spot, as he finished second on the team with 59 tackles, six for loss. He’s a bruiser who’s adept at clogging running lanes and has developed a strong voice in the locker room.
Rojas can — and needs to — become a star in Allen’s defense. He made 22 tackles while appearing in all 13 games as a freshman. His big announcement to the Big Ten came at Maryland, where he recorded an interception and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives. Rojas has gained 40-45 pounds since arriving on campus last January without sacrificing much, if any, speed and agility.
The Player You Don’t Know Yet
Redshirt freshman Kaveion Keys played in two games last season but made notable contributions on the developmental squads. Strength coach Chuck Losey shouted out Keys, who turned his redshirt year into a pair of developmental awards on defense and special teams. The former North Carolina commit, who flipped to Penn State late in the recruiting process, said he was a “late bloomer” in high school but has one differentiator: speed. It’s something that defensive coordinator Tom Allen certainly noticed in trying to recruit him to Indiana.
RELATED: James Franklin takes Penn State's 'Retain the Roar' NIL pitch to the fans
The Issues at the Position
A significant issue is depth, which was compounded by the spring injury to redshirt sophomore Keon Wylie (as first reported by Blue-White Illustrated). Beyond King, Elsdon and DeLuca, Penn State does not have a linebacker who has played starter-type snaps. Rojas saw significant time, but there likely will be growing pains as he steps into the spotlight. And with Wylie out for “significant” time, as BWI reported, depth will be tested further.
Penn State might need one or two young names emerge with reasonable contributions. One mitigating factor, though, will be the nature of the defense. Penn State will play more of 4-2-5 alignments, starting the new “Lion” position in the secondary, so lack of linebacker depth could be softened. Carter’s position flexibility will help as well.
Can Penn State Win the Big Ten with this Position Group?
It’s still to be determined. The top end of the group has the potential to be excellent. King has grown at middle linebacker, and the program eagerly awaits Rojas’ first chance to be a starter. Penn State knows what to expect from DeLuca and Elsdon. The Nittany Lions’ ability to perform well in the conference with this group relies on 1) staying healthy and 2) finding contributions beyond the top four.
The Penn State Football 2024 Forecast Series
Lingering questions at wide receiver
A secondary ready to take flight
How the defensive line will crunch again
At tight end, a game-changer returns
An important season for the running backs
Why we should be talking more about special teams
Reshaping Penn State's best offensive line since the 1990s
How offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki could deploy his quarterbacks
Max Ralph is a Penn State senior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in sports studies and Japanese. He previously covered Penn State football for two years with The Daily Collegian and has reported with the Associated Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter (X) @maxralph_ and Instagram @mralph_59.