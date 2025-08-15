Penn State Football 2025 Preview: The Nittany Lions Are Stacked at Cornerback
Penn State’s cornerback room might be the best overall unit on the team. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith thinks it’s the best group he has had in 12 years. And Pro Football Focus ranks the Nittany Lions’ secondary 10th in college football, largely because of the cornerbacks.
“We’re pretty talented,” Smith said at Penn State’s local media day. “My corner room, I think, is the best I’ve had in 12 years. … I have four guys that can start anywhere in the Big Ten or SEC.”
The room has elite NFL talent in A.J. Harris but also is leveled with depth. Elliot Washington II, Zion Tracy and Audavion Collins all will see meaningful playing time, and one freshman could play a part in Penn State’s season.
We resume our Penn State football position breakdown series with the cornerbacks.
A.J. Harris
Whenever Penn State’s cornerback room is mentioned, the conversation starts with Harris. The 6-1, 191-pound junior is the biggest cornerback in Smith’s group and has the physicality and speed to play outside and shadow the opponent’s best receiver.
The former Georgia Bulldog transferred to Penn State in 2024 and found immediate success. Harris was voted All-Big Ten third team, which has set up a plethora of national recognition heading into his junior (and likely final) year.
The Alabama native was named to three watch lists (Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy) and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the seventh-best cornerback in college football. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema also ranked Harris as the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"I expect him to be one of the best [cornerbacks] that ever played here," Smith said.
Elliot Washington II
Washington is one of the most athletic players on Penn State’s roster. The Florida native ranked 47th on Bruce Feldman’s “College Football Freaks List” for 2025 after running a 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash and setting Penn State’s squats record for the position. Washington (5-11, 199 pounds) also won six consecutive “Competitor of the Day" awards during winter workouts.
“This isn't elementary school or kindergarten or Little League, where everybody gets a smiley face and you try to spread the wealth so everybody's happy,” Penn State coach Franklin said of Washington in April. “Give it to the guy who's earned it.”
That athleticism and hard work paid off his sophomore season, as Washington totaled 26 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups and seven passes. He's primed for more in 2025.
Zion Tracy
Tracy will play the nickel slot for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and looks to put it all together as a junior after a quiet spring. Tracy played a rotational role last year and is best known for his pick-6 against Ohio State that sent Beaver Stadium into a frenzy.
The New York native is an excellent tackler and has strong instincts that lead to his ballhawking ability. Tracy totaled 35 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two interceptions and one sack in a career year.
Audavion Collins
Redshirt junior Collins is dueling with Washington for the second outside cornerback spot after a strong season in 2024. Collins was another rotational cornerback last year, making 26 tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 games.
Even if he doesn’t start, Collins will play meaningful snaps at corner, and Knowles is making sure he’s talked about. When asked about Harris and Washington, Knowles said, 'Yeah, don't forget about AC, too." Collins has the No. 2 jersey this year after wearing No. 29 last season.
Kenny Woseley Jr.
Woseley, a redshirt freshman, appeared in four games in 2024 but could see an expanded role this season. The Pennsylvania native likely will serve as a rotational piece at the nickel, as he played inside during Tracy’s absence in the spring.
“Kenny kind of started slow this spring, but boy, he’s really come on,” Knowles said in April. “Like, I’ve really noticed him these past few practices.”
Woseley is a former 3-star recruit from Imhotep High School, per the 247Sports Composite.
Daryus Dixson
Dixson is the true freshman most likely to burn his redshirt this season. He was a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and has drawn praise the entire offseason. He also made one of the biggest hits of the Blue-White Game, foreshadowing a role on Penn State's defense.
The California native served as captain during his senior season at Mater Dei High School, where he totaled 26 tackles and two interceptions.
Penn State freshman cornerbacks to watch
Smith brought in four freshmen cornerbacks, led by Dixson, who have promise. Jahmir Joseph, a 247Sports Composite 4-star recruit, was the No. 27 cornerback in the country and the No. 5 player in New Jersey. Joseph served as team captain in his senior season at St. Joseph Regional High School.
Xxavier Thomas is a Pennsylvania native rated as a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School alum was ranked as the No. 52 cornerback in the country and No. 15 player in Pennsylvania. And Joshua Johnson was a 3-star prospect at Ironton (Ohio) High, where he made 51 tackles and two interceptions (returning one for a touchdown) as a senior.