Penn State Football 2025 Preview: Will the Defensive Line Be Ready?
Unlike in past years, Penn State’s defensive line is rather thin for 2025. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has stars in end Dani Dennis-Sutton and tackle Zane Durant, but the group also has plenty of unproven, inexperienced players vying for significant playing time.
Who will contribute, and who should fans watch as the Aug. 30 opener against Nevada approaches? We continue our Penn State football position breakdown with a look at the defensive line.
End Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dennis-Sutton, a star edge rusher, announced his return to Penn State on the same day as teammates Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The 21-year-old is the Nittany Lions’ most productive returning pass rusher and is among the defense’s most important players.
Dennis-Sutton is coming off a career year, having totaled 8.5 sacks, 42 tackles (13 for loss) and one interception in 2024. Entering his senior season, Dennis-Sutton is labeled as a top edge rusher prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and all eyes will be on him following the departure of Abdul Carter.
End Zuriah Fisher
Fisher enters his fifth season at Penn State with heightened expectations, even though he hasn’t played since 2023. Franklin said he believes Fisher is primed for a breakout year, and teammate Nick Dawkins had nothing but praise for the 6-3, 258-pound end.
“People do not talk about Zuriah Fisher enough,” Dawkins said on the Cover3Podcast. “He is an animal, and he has a bag that is versatile. There’s one thing when you have a speed rusher, there’s another thing when you have a power rusher. When you have the speed with the combination of power like Zuriah has, he could go inside you, he has a great bull rush and he can get outside and he’s great with his hands. If you’re trying to key in on Dani, cool, you’re going to get killed by Fisher.”
For Fisher, availability has been the issue in his career. He did not play in 2024 because of an injury and played in just two games in 2022. In between, Fisher had his most productive season in 2023, playing in 13 games on defense and special teams. With end Max Granville likely out for the season, Fisher becomes even more essential to Penn State’s defensive line.
Tackle Zane Durant
Durant started in all 16 games in 2024 and is in line to do that again, but this time it’s with All-American expectations. Entering his fourth season, Durant is a Walter Camp first-team preseason All-American and on the watch lists for the Nagurski and Outland trophies.
The recognition is no surprise, as Durant was exceptional last season. The Florida native tallied 42 tackles and three sacks and led the nation in TFLs among defensive tackles with 14, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tacke Alonzo Ford Jr.
Ford enters his second season at Penn State and fourth in college football seeking an expanded role on the line, though he is returning from injury. Ford made 16 tackles (3.5 for loss) in 11 games before sustaining a season-ending injury at Minnesota.
He was a rotational player at defensive tackle, but with the departures of Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard, Ford is the projected starter alongside Durant on the interior. Ford was cleared for training camp and appears to be nearing full strength.
Tackle Xavier Gilliam
Gilliam enters his second season at Penn State as a key player in the tackle rotation. The Maryland native appeared in a handful of games in 2024, recording one tackle, but is poised for more playing time in his redshirt freshman season.
Gilliam’s talent has caught Franklin’s eye, especially in the spring, and a strong preseason camp could lead to more opportunities in 2025.
“Xavier Gilliam has been a guy that, as you guys saw in the winter workouts, really flashed,” Franklin said in April. “He's doing it [in the spring] as well.”
Who will step up for Penn State at defensive end?
Defensive line coach Deion Barnes needs to develop edge rushers for 2025. Enai White transferred to Penn State from Texas A&M in December. The redshirt junior played in only 13 games across three seasons with the Aggies but is an athletic freak on the edge who presents a high ceiling for a rotational lineman. White was formally the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 2 player in Pennsylvania in the 2022 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Mason Robinson is a redshirt sophomore looking to see his first game action. Robinson redshirted in 2023 but is one of the older depth members on the defensive line. The Maryland native served two years as a team captain for McDonogh High School and was a former 3-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Jaylen Harvey appeared in five games during his true freshman season in 2024, when the Maryland native totaled two tackles (one for loss). Harvey is a former 4-star in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. He served as the team captain for Quince Orchard High School during his senior year.
Cortez Harris, a 4-star prospect out of Maryland in the 2025 recruiting class, has earned some preseason praise from the coaching staff. As a senior at Riverdale Baptist High School, Harris recorded 15 tackles and 6.5 sacks before sustaining a season-ending injury.
Yvan Kemajou is a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 player in Maryland in the 2025 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. Kemajou served as a team captain for two seasons at Paint Branch High School. As a senior, he posted 40 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s a player to watch on the edge, having earned a larger role during spring drills.
Penn State defensive tackles to watch
Barnes also must work quickly to develop contributors inside. Two players Franklin mentioned were Ty Blanding and Owen Wafle. Blanding has appeared in seven games across two seasons, posting three total tackles (one for loss). Blanding has leadership experience, serving as a team captain for two seasons at Christ the King High. The redshirt sophomore was the No. 1 player in New York in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Wafle transferred to Penn State after his true freshman season at Michigan. Wafle was a former 4-star 2024 recruit, per the 247Sports Composite, and could slot into a rotational role. The redshirt freshman was the No. 9 player in New Jersey.
Kaleb Artis is a redshirt junior who has played largely on special teams but has an opportunity to earn defensive snaps. Among the freshmen, Randy Adirika is a player both Franklin and strength coach Chuck Losey have mentioned. Adirika, 3-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, had a strong senior season with Miami Central High School, posting 30 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The freshman served as a team captain in 2023 and 2024.