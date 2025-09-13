Penn State Football Availability Report for Week 3 Vs. Villanova
No. 2 Penn State released a favorable availability report ahead of Saturday's game against Villanova, its final non-conference date of the season. Once again, no Nittany Lions starters are listed as out, following a similar Week 2 report against FIU.
The most notable addition is redshirt freshman defensive end Mylachi Williams, who has played as part of the line's rotation the first two weeks. Williams got 14 reps in the opener against Nevada and 10 vs. FIU. Penn State already is without redshirt sophomore defensive end Mason Robinson, who has not been available yet this season.
Penn State also is without four receivers, two of whom (Kaden Saunders and Josiah Brown) have long-term injuries. Freshman Lyrick Samuel and redshirt freshman Peter Gonzalez are listed as out. In addition, freshman quarterback Bekkam Kritza is out for the second consecutive week.
Penn State does not list anyone as questionable. Here's a look at the Nittany Lions out for Week 3 vs. Villanova:
- Receiver Kaden Saunders
- Receiver Lyrick Samuel
- Quarterback Bekkam Kritza
- Defensive end Max Granville
- Receiver Josiah Brown
- Defensive end Mylachi Williams
- Running back Amiel Davis
- Linebacker Kari Jackson
- Receiver Logan Cunningham
- Defensive end Mason Robinson
- Defensive tackle Kaleb Artis
- Offensive lineman Brady O'Hara
- Offensive lineman Liam Horan
- Cornerback Donte Nastasi
- Receiver Peter Gonzalez
- Tight end Andrew Olesh
- Defensive tackle De'Andre Cook
- Defensive end Jordan Mayer
The last time out
Penn State (2-0) shut out FIU 34-0 last week, scoring two touchdowns in the final 4 minutes. Kaytron Allen scored on a career-long 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to press the lead. However, Penn State scored just 10 points in the first half, leading to unease from the fan base.
Villanova (1-0) beat Colgate 24-17 in its opener last week. Transfer quarterback Pat McQuaide (Nicholls State) threw 299 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Wildcats.
Penn State football news and notes
Game details: How to watch and stream Penn State vs. Villanova.
Picks, story lines and, best of all, predictions for Saturday's game.
Penn State is a big favorite over Villanova today, but the Nittany Lions still have some things to work. Here are the team's keys to Saturday's game.
Penn State will honor the 2005 team that went 11-1 and finished third in the country during Saturday's game. Linebackers coach Dan Connor played for that team and remembered its veteran leadership.
Columnist Ben Jones writes that fans shouldn't be concerned yet about the Nittany Lions. But also, maybe they should.