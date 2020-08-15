SI.com
The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State football came to a halt this week, as the Big Ten postponed the fall sports season. But the repercussions didn't stop, and neither does recruiting.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

The Big Ten announced that fall sports will be postponed, leaving a glimmer of hope that they can be played next spring.

Penn State players reacted to the news, with quarterback Sean Clifford writing a letter to young athletes.

Prior to the Big Ten's announcement, coach James Franklin asked the Big Ten to pause its decision and suggested a possible spring concept.

Would spring football work in State College?

The president of the Penn State Football Parents Association said players are in "limbo" about their futures after the decision.

Football wasn't the only sport impacted. Several Big Ten title contenders had their seasons postponed as well.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour said she expects the economic impact of the move to be "immense."

In Pennsylvania, high school sports remain in a difficult spot as well.

In recruiting news, Penn State received a 2022 commitment from four-star tight end Holden Staes. He's the second tight end to commit to the 2022 class.

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, now the head coach at Old Dominion, wrote an emotional letter about family and football.

NFL analyst Ross Tucker said former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons "could be one of the best linebackers in the NFL pretty early in his career."

