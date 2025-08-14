Penn State Football Fans Can RSVP for the National Championship Game Now
Penn State football fans who don't believe in jinxes or karma can RSVP now for the 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game. Which means that fans can reserve the option to buy a ticket to the game by paying an RSVP fee ahead of time. Thing is, the Nittany Lions command one of the highest fees in the marketplace.
According to CFP-RSVP, which manages the title-game ticketing process, Penn State's RSVP rates are $285 or $440, depending on seat location for the game. If Penn State makes the national championship game, fans holding RSVPs then can purchase tickets to the game, scheduled for Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The CFP-RSVP website says that obtaining an RSVP offers fans "the flexibility and added affordability to watch their favorite teams play in the CFP National Championship every year." Still, it's a gamble. If Penn State does not make the title game, the RSVP fee is not refundable. Fans still could buy tickets in hopes of reselling them, but the RSVP fee won't be refunded.
Penn State, ranked second in the preseason AP Top 25, carries among the highest-priced RSVP fees on the marketplace. Only Texas ($500) and defending champ Ohio State ($320) have higher RSVP rates. Georgia RSVPs are running at $240, Notre Dame's at $220 and Clemson at $175. RSVP rates for most teams run under $100, or even under $20.
Why buy a Penn State RSVP for the CFP title game?
It's up to you. RSVP prices will rise and fall depending on how teams perform. Ostensibly, fans who get in early could beat the value rise if their team appears headed for a playoff run. In October, fans also can begin selling their RSVPs on the site's marketplace, which also will impact price.
It's important to note that RSVPs themselves are not tickets to the championship game. They simply guarantee holders the opportunity to buy tickets at face value. According to the CFP-RSVP site FAQ, the RSVP cost cannot be applied to a ticket purchase. The FAQ also lists title-game ticket prices as $875 for lower-level seats and $500 for upper-level seats.
Will Penn State make the College Football Playoff title game?
The Nittany Lions have among the best odds to land at Hard Rock Stadium. According to FanDuel, Penn State has the fourth-best odds (at +700) to win the CFP title, behind only Texas, Georgia and Ohio State.
Penn State is coming off a 13-3 season and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions won two playoff games before falling to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Penn State is a national favorite to contend, though not everyone believes in the team's chances. Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.