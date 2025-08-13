Ranking Penn State's 5 Most Important Games of the 2025 Season
Penn State's 2025 football schedule is built for a playoff run. The Nittany Lions essentially open with a "preseason," facing Nevada, FIU and Villanova; host Oregon after a bye week; visit Ohio State after a bye week; don't play preseason ranked opponents in Illinois and Michigan and close with a team (Rutgers) they have beaten 17 straight times.
That schedule screams Big Ten title game and is among the reasons Penn State ranks No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25. Yet the Nittany Lions' schedule isn't a hall pass to the College Football Playoff. It has potential detours and roadblocks that, if Penn State isn't careful, could keep it out of the postseason.
So where are those roadblocks most visible for coach James Franklin's team? We've ranked the five most important games on Penn State's schedule — not necessarily in terms of point-spread difficulty but as key dates that might place the most stress on a playoff seed or even an appearance.
RELATED: ESPN's 'Mad Dog' isn't buying the Penn State hype
No. 5: Oct. 4 at UCLA
At first blush, the Bruins don't appear to be a threat. They went 5-7 last season under first-year coach DeShaun Foster and didn't present much resistance last year at Beaver Stadium, despite Penn State's perfunctory performance.
But this game lands at a sensitive spot on the schedule. It's a California road trip following the biggest home game of the season: the Sept. 27 White Out vs. Oregon. Penn State needed overtime to win its first West Coast game at USC, which ultimately went 7-6 last year, and Franklin loves to fret about the State College runway situation.
Penn State likely will find a friendly road envionment at the Rose Bowl; last year's game at USC felt closer to a bowl-game crowd. And UCLA isn't a Big Ten contender, though Foster said he expects to see "significant growth" from the program as well as himself. Still, new UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has won some early raves in Westwood, putting the Bruins on Penn State's upset radar.
No. 4: Nov. 8 vs. Indiana
Indiana extracted as much as possible from its 2024 roster, winning 11 games and making the College Football Playoff. Head coach Curt Cignetti played miracle-worker, though he would dispute that.
"I get questions, how are you going to sustain it?" Cignetti said. "We're not looking to sustain it. We're looking to improve it."
Is that possible? Cignetti turned around his roster, especially on offense, but found some gems in the transfer portal, notably quarterback Fernando Mendoza. If Indiana can focus Mendoza the way it did with Kurtis Rourke last season, the team might have another playoff go in it.
Early November also can be a difficult time for playoff teams, particularly those looking either ahead or at the training room. This game further follows Penn State's visit to Ohio State, putting it in must-win territory if the Nittany Lions lose in Columbus.
No. 3: Nov. 1 at Ohio State
In emotional terms, Penn State's must-win meter at Ohio State will redline. That's an annual given until the Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes. In practical terms, though, this isn't the most important game on the 2025 schedule.
Penn State will be underdogs at Ohio Stadium, where they haven't won since 2011's duel of interim coaches. The Nittany Lions have lost eight straight to the Buckeyes. Franklin has yet to beat Ryan Day. But in a 12-team playoff world, this game is a seed determinant. Penn State lost at home to Ohio State last year and still comfortably made the field at 11-1.
Yes, Penn State must beat Ohio State at some point to plant its elite flag. But that doesn't necessarily have to be Nov. 1 in Columbus. In fact, a much more important game to win would be in January at a neutral site.
No. 2: Oct. 18 at Iowa
Drama follows Penn State to Kinnick Stadium. Sean Clifford was hurt there in 2021, and Daryll Clark played hurt there in 2009. In between, Saquon Barkley stamped his legacy there in 2017. The stadium just has a way of creating or crushing dreams.
Franklin has been there three times. He's 2-1, but every game has gone to the final minute. Two have been decided on touchdowns in the last 10 seconds. No matter what Iowa brings to the table offensively in October, Penn State should expect a hair-raising day.
No. 1: Sept. 27 vs. Oregon
Penn State's biggest home date of the season also is the team's most important date on the 2025 schedule. This is the Nittany Lions' tone-setter. After a blah non-conference schedule, Penn State gets the Ducks at home, in the White Out for a Big Ten title-game rematch. This is Penn State's 2025 national debut.
Win this game, and Penn State goes to UCLA, Iowa and Columbus with a signature win on the schedule. Lose, and the Nittany Lions likely must take two of three of those road games to hold a playoff spot. The national media loves Penn State but remains suspicious of its big-game bona fides. This will be the night Penn State can begin changing that narrative.
RELATED: Looking for Penn State-Oregon tickets? Expect to pay dearly