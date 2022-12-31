The Nation Will Meet Penn State's Abdul Carter in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. | Abdul Carter arrived at Penn State wanting to wear No. 22, his jersey number since he was 8 years old. But that's Penn State's only retired number, made most famous by Heisman Trophy winner John Cappelletti.

So Carter moved to his second choice: No. 11. The jersey has become synonymous with Penn State linebackers, rolling through LaVar Arrington to NaVorro Bowman to Micah Parsons. Carter recognized the arc of their legacy and saw an opportunity.

"So I figured, why not step into 11 and build my own legacy wearing this number?" he said.

Carter, Penn State's freshman All-America linebacker, arrived at the Rose Bowl as one of the game's most-discussed players. In fact, Utah's defensive group singled out "No. 11" as the player about whom they're most concerned.

Utes defensive coordinator Andy Ludwig called Carter "a premier player in the country," adding that he's the "No. 1 player that I would single out that jumps off the screen at me." And after noting the depth of Penn State's secondary, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising pointed to Carter as the player he'll track most.

"He's always going to be a guy that kind of has the red lights around him," Rising said.

Carter, a 6-3 star from Philadelphia's La Salle College High, assumed the spotlight as soon as he stepped onto Penn State's campus. He arrived in June, on a day Penn State hosted the first media availability for its 2022 freshman class. As Carter walked across the practice field, head coach James Franklin pointed to the linebacker, hinting to reporters that they'd see more of him soon.

Carter took it from there, posting one of the best freshman seasons in Penn State linebacker history. He made Pro Football Focus' all-freshman team and was named second-team all-Big Ten during a season in which he consistently and gradually became Penn State's most impactful defender.

Carter led the Lions in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5) despite starting just six games. Though he began the season playing behind linebacker Curtis Jacobs, Carter assumed a starting role midway through, with Jacobs returning to the outside position he played in 2021. Ultimately, Carter gave the coaching staff no choice but to increase his role and responsibility.

"Early in the season, he flashed, and then the next week you could kind of see that maybe he tried to do things his own way, and then the next game he kind of locked in and flashed again," Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. "And I think it took him one more game to really understand, 'OK, I just need to do my job, and if I do my job,' his physical attributes will be accentuated. That's really what helped him in the final six weeks of the season."

But before becoming Penn State's most dynamic defender, Carter had to find his way. That included a debut against Purdue in which Carter's first snap in a Penn State uniform was his only snap of the game.

Carter was called for targeting on that play, causing him to miss the remainder of Penn State's season-opening win over Purdue. He said the moment "killed me inside" but ultimately became a positive.

"I was just down but I bounced back from it," he said. "I moved on, I got stronger and I learned from my mistake."

As Diaz noted, Carter needed those first six weeks to learn his role and how to deploy it within Penn State's defense. He's a missile, the kind of player who tracks running backs across the field and chases down quarterbacks on the run.

But Carter said he had to develop his sense for gap responsibilities, for understanding when to deploy, and for assessing opposing offenses. He called developing that patience and consistency an essential part of his process.

"The first six games, I kind of was struggling with that," Carter said, "but in the second half of the season, I was more consistent. The Auburn game, I kind of broke out [with six solo tackles and a forced fumble]. Watching film of that game. I asked, 'How could I get better than that?'"

It's a fascinating question to ponder. Carter accelerated his first-year curve faster than Parsons, whose coaches patiently nurtured his evident talent as well. Carter made more impact plays as a freshman than Parsons did in his first season. And he could thrive in the linebacker/edge role Parsons previewed at Penn State and now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Carter and Parsons have developed a bond through the No. 11 and plan to work out together during the offseason. Parsons' advice has been simple: Be consistent, block out the noise and keep doing what you're doing.

That's how Diaz plans to continue coaching Carter. The two have a robust relationship, similar to the one Parsons shared with his Penn State defensive coordinator, Brent Pry. "I trust everything he says, everything he does," Carter said of Diaz.

That will be vital as Diaz takes Carter to the next phase. The two have formed a natural bond over aggressive defense, and Carter said he's versatile enough to play "anywhere the coaches see me fitting."

Diaz imagines the possibilities.

"Abdul wants to be great, and I've told him my job is to help him achieve greatness," Diaz said. "OK, you played well for a freshman, and is that it? Is this as good as it gets? Or is there more?

"... Guys sometimes believe they have to put on a cape and do something special. And with his skill set, if he just does his job, he will be noticed on the field."

