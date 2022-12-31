Ticket Demand Remains High for the Rose Bowl

The weather forecast for the 109th Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah is fluctuating as much as the tickets. After a few weeks of falling prices, tickets are trending higher as the Jan. 2 game approaches.

According to SI Tickets, prices started at $141 as of Dec. 30, about 15 percent higher than the previous week. The average ticket price was $295, with club seats stretching above $800.

The gameday forecast has threatened rain, though currently looks a bit more friendly, with a high temperature of 63 and about a 25-percent chance of precipitation. Both teams practiced in rain Friday.

No. 11 Penn State (10-2 arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 26 and has made efficient use of its time here. Coordinators Mike Yurcich and Manny Diaz said practices have been sharp, and head coach James Franklin reiterated that the team has bought in with few opt outs.

"The expectations for us is that everybody is going to play in the bowl game," Franklin said this week.

Another factor is coaching opt-ins as well. Penn State brought a complete staff to the Rose Bowl, a rarity among its recent bowl appearances. The Lions had interim bowl-game coordinators on offense (in 2019) and defense (2021).

Though Franklin isn't sure whether he'll retain a full staff for 2023, he underscored the benefit of having everyone at the Rose Bowl.

"Having the staff intact at this stage obviously is really important for this game," Franklin said.

One game storyline has been the similarities between Penn State and No. 8 Utah, which is playing in its second consecutive Rose Bowl. Football analyst Mike Golic Jr. noted that Utah resembles a Big Ten team in Pac-12 clothing, while players and coaches have referenced some common strengths as well.

"When you've got two opponents who love to get gritty in the trenches, they're not afraid to be in low-scoring games, it can turn into a real bloodbath," Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "We're looking forward to it. That's what you prepare for."

"Absolutely, it's two gritty teams that are going to do everything they can to put themselves in position to win a football game, and that's why I think it's going to be a fun game come January 2nd," Utah quarterback Cameron Rising added.

Kickoff for the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. EST on Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

