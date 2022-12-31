What We Learned Ahead of the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES | Penn State coach James Franklin learned a new word this week at the Rose Bowl. He'd never heard of a "cavalcade" before riding in one at Disneyland.

"It was longer than I expected it to be," Franklin said.

What else have we learned about Penn State as it prepares to meet Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl? Here's a look.

Will Penn State Show a Running Back Twist?

The Lions deployed freshmen backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron in the same backfield on occasion, mostly in short-yardage situations. It wasn't a common formation but could be one they employ more in the Rose Bowl.

Of course, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich didn't give away the playbook ("I'm just trying to throw off Utah a little bit," he joked) but did call them a powerful duo.

Utah is preparing to see plenty of Singleton and Allen, as defensive tackle Junior Tafuna called them "the best challenge all year for us."

"I would say [Allen] flashes a little bit more in terms of just dipping the shoulder and getting those extra yards," Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said. "[Singleton] is more of the slasher. Both of them very effective, and you can tell they have all the confidence in the world in both of them, and they've been productive for a reason."

Another Bowl Game Breakout for Smith Vilbert?

Vilbert set the stage for a huge 2022 season with a three-sack performance against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. He did not play this regular season for unspecified reasons but is eligible for the Rose Bowl.

Vilbert would have to unload plenty of rust to make an impact in the bowl game but could be a situational player, particularly on pass-rush downs. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said he has been impressed with Vilbert's approach this season and this week.

"]Vilbert] provides a ton of talent, a guy who's played football, big-time football," Mustipher said. "On Monday when we have that rotation for defense and guys need subbed out, we've got a guy who's been there, done that. That definitely will help our defensive line as the game goes on."

Impressions of Sean Clifford

The Penn State quarterback will make his 46th, and presumably final, start in the Rose Bowl. He drew plenty of respect from Utah's defense.

"Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley called Clifford a "smart, savvy football player" who understands coverages, knows his offense and doesn't make bad decisions.

"He is a good general out there calling plays and also buying time with his legs," Utah defensive end Gabe Reid. "... The quarterback is a playmaker."

"Yeah, he's good," added Utah safety Cole Bishop. "Obviously you see him making plays all over the field, whether he's running it or throwing it. He's able to scramble if he needs to. But he's a good guy."

Scouting the Offensive Line

Franklin said in mid-December that he was "hopeful" left tackle Olu Fashanu would return for the Rose Bowl after missing the final four regular-season games. Fashanu has not been seen in uniform during the open segments of practice this week, though he certainly could be preparing otherwise.

However, since Fashanu is such a key component of the Lions' 2023 offensive line, he won't return at less than full strength. Penn State has more reasons to mitigate Fashanu's risk than to play him in the bowl game. As a result, expect freshman Drew Shelton to make his fifth start.

It's also likely that center Juice Scruggs, who declared for the NFL Draft, will play the entire game. Frankly, Penn State' doesn't have many other options at center.

Waiting to Announce

Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., Parker Washington, Nick Tarburton, Juice Scruggs and Brenton Strange have announced they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Strange, Scruggs and Tarburton are playing in the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, some of Penn State's other players are waiting to announce their decisions after the game. That includes defensive end Adisa Isaac, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and tight end Theo Johnson, all of whom are draft eligible.

