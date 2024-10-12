Penn State Football Injury, Availability Report for USC
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton will be available for the No. 4 Nittany Lions when they kick off against the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Singleton, who did not play last week against UCLA, is not listed on Penn State's weekly availability report, which designates players who are "out" or unavailable."
Starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh, who left the UCLA game in the first half, also is not listed, suggesting he will return to Penn State's offensive line. Penn State will be without punt returner Kaden Saunders for the second consecutive game. Saunders, who served as the Nittany Lions' primary returner through four games, wore a boot on the sideline last week against UCLA. In addition, punt returner Jake Spencer, who handled punt-sage situations in Saunders' absence, is out as wekk. That means cornerback Zion Tracy will return punts.
For the USC Trojans, linebacker Eric Gentry will miss his second consecutive game. Gentry (6-6, 215 pounds) has been dominant this season, making a team-high 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and forcing a fumble. He was injured against Wisconsin in USC's fourth game of the season and has not returned. Starting cornerback Jacobe is listed as questionable.
The Penn State-USC kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Singleton's return should spark Penn State's run game, which generated a season-low 85 yards rushing in a 27-11 victory over UCLA. Singleton leads Penn State in average yards per game (102) and per carry (7.7) and has scored three rushing touchdowns. Singleton also is Penn State's explosive-play threat from the backfield, with three carries of 40+ yards this season.
Penn State vs. USC story lines
Penn State is a slight favorite over the Trojans in its first regular-season visit to USC since 1991. Our preview and predictions.
Remember the James Franklin-to-USC stories of 2021? Columnist Ben Jones looks at what might have been, and how long Franklin might stay at Penn State.
While Penn State had a long travel day, it could have been worse. The 1992 Nittany Lions spent five days on a train to play USC in the Rose Bowl.
USC coach Lincoln Riley believes the Trojans, who are 3-2 following losses at Michigan and Minnesota, are a few plays from being 5-0. True? Kyron Samuels of the USC Trojans on SI site has the scouting report.
USC's defensive coordinator should be familiar to Penn State fans. D'Anton Lynn, the former Nittany Lions cornerback, is tasked with stopping Drew Allar and Co. today.
Speaking of Allar, the quarterback's numbers are up across the board this year regarding passer rating, completion percentage, efficiency, etc. And he has thrown just one interception. Allar discussed Penn State's changed passing game this season.
Penn State kicker Ryan Barker became his high school's first Division I football player. Now, he could be kicking for the Nittany Lions at USC.