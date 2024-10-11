What to Know About the Penn State-USC Game
The first time Penn State played USC nearly 102 years ago, the team crossed the country by train, visiting the Grand Canyon, to meet the Trojans in the Rose Bowl. Which makes Penn State's travel schedule this week sound much less daunting.
No. 4 Penn State (5-0) visits USC on Saturday for Game 2 of its California doubleheader. The Nittany Lions ground past UCLA 27-11 at Beaver Stadium last week before visiting Los Angeles for a regular-season game for the first time since 1991. Penn State and USC, playing for the 11th time, have built a unique long-distance relationship largely based on Rose Bowl games, including their epic 2017 meeting that still rings in coach James Franklin's ears (USC won 52-49).
This week, something else bothered Franklin. Penn State flew to Los Angeles from Harrisburg, about a 100-mile drive from its football facilities, instead of State College Regional Airport, from which it normally leaves for road games. The reason? The State College airport's runway can't accommodate large planes flying long routes. Penn State flew a 757 from Harrisburg to Los Angeles. As a result, the Nittany Lions left Thursday, a day earlier than usual.
"The State College Regional Airport does currently accommodate large narrow-body aircraft, with weight limitations, up to and including the Boeing 757 with restrictions related to maximum payload and fuel capacity," airport director Bryan Rodgers said in an email. "So a long haul route — e.g. West Coast —would not be possible."
This week, Franklin suggested that an airport expansion is necessary, with which many around Penn State and the region would agree. "One of the things I think we have to discuss is increasing the size of the runway here and the size of the airport for a lot of reasons: for the university, for the community, for businesses, for the athletic department, and for us now that we've decided to make this move as a Big Ten," Franklin said.
The airport's master plan proposes a 1,500-foot runway extension, but that's a long-term project. Until then, the Nittany Lions must make long-haul trips from Harrisburg, as UCLA did when returning from its game at Penn State. But things could be worse.
As noted, the 1922 Penn State football team spent five days on a train crossing the country, with stops in Chicago and at the Grand Canyon, before reaching Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. USC defeated the Nittany Lions 14-3.
That said, here's what you should know about this year's Penn State-USC game, the first between the teams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 1991.
RELATED: Penn State vs. USC preview, predictions
What time is the Penn State-USC game?
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Penn State will play its fourth de facto noon game of the season following its opener at West Virginia and home dates with Bowling Green and UCLA. The Nittany Lions benefit from a bye week after their West Coast trip before visiting Wisconsin on Oct. 26. No kickoff time has been announced yet for that game against the Badgers.
What channel is the Penn State-USC game on?
- TV: CBS
Penn State will play its first CBS game of the season. The Nittany Lions are 17-10 all-time on CBS, including a 31-0 win over Iowa in 2023. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline.
What is the Penn State-USC betting line?
Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite over the Trojans, according to FanDuel. The over/under is 50.5 points.
What is the Penn State-USC injury situation?
Penn State expects leading rusher Nicholas Singleton to return after missing his first career game last week vs. UCLA. Franklin said this week that he is "very confident" Singleton will play. Franklin also said he expects starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh to return. Donkoh left the UCLA game in the first half and was replaced by Nolan Rucci.
Penn State will be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), both of whom have "long-term" injuries. Winston, an All-America candidate, played in just two games this season. Rappleyea played in just one.
USC will be without linebacker Eric Gentry for the second straight game. Gentry (6-6, 215 pounds) has been dominant this season, making a team-high 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and forcing a fumble. He was injured against Wisconsin in USC's fourth game of the season and has not returned, meaning he is eligible to redshirt. In addition, USC Trojans on SI reported that tight end Lake McRee returned to practice this week. McRee caught 12 passes for 134 yards in three games.
USC coach Lincoln Riley also told reporters in Los Angeles on Thursday that cornerback Jacobe Covington, who started the first five games, is questionable for the game.
More Penn State Football
What if James Franklin had left Penn State for USC?
USC Trojans scouting report: Behind the scenes in Los Angeles
How Penn State's passing game has changed this season
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.